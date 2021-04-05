There's good news this summer for dairy-free baseball fans who are lucky enough to find themselves with tickets to the big game: Alternative milk company Oatly is partnering with a number of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to introduce dairy-free soft serve to sports stadiums. With Baseball season and summer around the corner, the partnership will ring in the season, giving Baseball fans the opportunity to enjoy classic ball game food while keeping their plant-based diets. Oatly’s dairy-free soft serve will roll out at Wrigley Field (Home of the Cubs) in Chicago, IL, and Globe Life Field (Home of the Texas Rangers) in Arlington, TX.

“From bringing in the new Oatly Soft Serve for fans to enjoy on game day to collaborating with us on their sustainability initiative at Globe Life Field to putting up a massive oat milk carton in the outfield skyline, the Rangers are leading the sustainability movement within the gameday experience,” Oatly North American President Mike Messersmith said. “More and more people are choosing to eat more plant-based, even at the ballpark. Globe Life Field is a great place to make that choice, and we’re excited for Rangers fans to try Oatly in a whole new way with our soft serve.”

Order Oatly Soft Serve at Wrigley Field and Globe Life Field This Summer

Wrigley Field started selling the soft serve on April 1st at most concessions while Globe Life Field will offer the dairy-free dessert at two locations: Going Going Geen and Karback Skyporch. Oatly’s partnership with the Globe Life Field aims to go beyond the soft serve. The vegan brand is positioned to be the Official Sustainability Partner of the Texas Rangers.

“Oatly has partnered with a number of MLB teams and we were lucky enough to be one of them,” General Manager of the Delaware North Sportservice at Globe Life Field Casey Rapp said.

The introduction of the vegan soft serve is not the first time that an MLB stadium has incorporated plant-based food into its concessions. Globe Life Field debuted a completely vegan food cart in 2016 organized by Veggie Happy. The food cart offers the full ball game fare including vegan burgers, hot dogs, jerky, nachos, wraps, fruit, salads, and chili.

Other baseball fields around the country have begun to transition their traditional baseball food to meatless alternatives. Target Field sells vegan brats from the local vegan butcher named The Herbivorous Butcher in 2017. In 2018, the food service provider Aramark started selling vegan and vegetarian products to ballparks including PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia, and Citi Field in New York City.

Oatly soft serve will be available for $8 a cup at the two baseball stadiums. With Oatly’s IPO on the horizon and the brand’s energized ad campaigns, baseball fans might see the Oatly soft-serve arrive at a number of stadiums around the country.