Non-dairy cheeses, coconut milk yogurts, meatless burgers, plant-based snacks, dairy-free creamers, and more plant-based or vegan products seem to hit the store shelves every week, some healthy, some treats to indulge in sparingly.

That's why each week, The editors of The Beet bring you our favorites, including what we're trying, loving, recommending, and buying again.

Here, the Editors of The Beet recommend our favorite vegan or plant-based products, or those that help us live more plant-based and healthier.

Check out the latest plant-based products to add to your grocery list or cart that can make your decision to go plant-based easier and more satisfying than ever.

Lucy's Favorite

Big Berkey Water Filter

Living on Long Island you hear a lot about the water. The bay is murky, the underground aquifer is close to an ugly and loomingly large landfill, and you wonder: What's in the water that I am drinking? For years I shrugged it off and wondered if my friends with filters were being smarter than me or paranoid. Then I moved out to our house nearly full time during the pandemic and instead of drinking this slightly grassy-smelling tap water 2 days a week, it was more like 5 or 6. So I finally buckled down and got a filter. And it's a game-changer.

I got the Big Berkey Water Filter. It took me a while to put it together, but when I did, I was so excited to try my first "glass" of filtered water. I had been drinking a pitch of water a day, infused with mint, and even so, I could taste the aftertaste of the tap water.

Then I took my first sip of the filtered water and it was... clean. Just totally nothing but water. It pours out beautifully clear, clean odorless water, stripped of any bacteria or sneaky little pollutants that could have found their way into our pipes. I was sold.

The Big Berkey uses two charcoal filters to remove bacteria and pollutants, including: E. coli, chlorine, parasites, heavy metals, petroleum contaminants, herbicides, and pesticides. The one caveat is that when it comes, it's in a beautifully wrapped bag and you need to keep clean hands and a clean surface as you put it all together. Take your time and do it right. You'll be drinking purified water for years to come. Order yours at Big Berkey's website

Stephanie's Favorite

Sun Chlorella's Infuse Your Mood 100% Natural Eleuthero Tea

After feeling like my body and mind were in a slump this past month, I decided to try to support my health with adaptogens and herbs that would boost my brain and energy. Although I have plenty of tinctures and supplements, the easiest way for me to do this was to add powerful teas to my routine several times a day.

Sun Chlorella's Infuse Your Mood Eleuthero Tea is made entirely with eleuthero, an adaptogenic herb that boasts tons of purported health benefits, including boosting energy, defending against stress, and revitalizing your body with no caffeine. After just a few days of drinking it, I noticed that I was far more alert and nearly all of the fogginess I had previously been experiencing was gone with just 2-3 cups a day. The flavor is smooth and mild and the effects are so good that I will absolutely be keeping this as a regular part of my regimen.

You can purchase Sun Chlorella's Eleuthero Tea on the brand's website.

Hailey's Favorite

Munk Pack Keto Vegan Nut and Seed Bars

Munk Pack Keto Vegan Nut and Seed bars are my newest favorite on-the-go snack for when I need a boost of energy and a sweet, flavorful treat. These bars are extremely filling, contain less than 1 gram of sugar, 3 grams of net carbs, and are only 150 calories. Munk Pack has different flavors for everyone, from savory to sweet: Macadamia White Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt, Coconut Almond Dark Chocolate, Blueberry Almond Vanilla, and Honey Nut. My favorite is the Caramel Sea Salt because it’s chewy and it has the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors and hits the spot when I’m in the mood for something sweet without consuming too many calories.

To purchase these bars, check out their website.

William Sonoma

Caitlin's Favorite

William Sonoma Air Fryer

I never understood everyone's obsession with air fryers until I bought one for myself. My William Sonoma air fryer has completely transformed the way I cook and eat. I used to stare at the fresh produce in my fridge and think about how badly I wanted to pop it in the oven but how little I wanted to wait for the oven to actually heat up. This would lead me to pick options in my kitchen that weren't nearly as healthy as the fresh produce I had. That's when I decided to buy an air fryer.

Before buying an air fryer, I decided to look at all the options out there and find one that was both affordable and durable. I was hesitant to spend a lot of money since I have never used an air fryer and wasn't sure how much I would use it. After my exhaustive search, I went with William Sonoma's Air Fryer. This air fryer was one of the more affordable options priced at $99.95 and it works like it was the most expensive one on the market. The air fryer has a touch screen where you can control the temperature, which goes up to 400 degrees and the time. It's super easy to use and the clean-up is even better. The air fry basket is nonstick so all you really need to do is wash it with warm water and soap and it's good as new. No need to throw it in a dishwasher.

You can really air fry anything (and I know that from personal experience) but my favorite recipe to make lately is buffalo cauliflower. Season the cauliflower with pepper and salt, then roast for about 12 minutes and coat in buffalo sauce. In no time you have healthier cauliflower wings or if you are feeling something more hearty make a buffalo cauliflower wrap with kale and vegan cheese. Once you buy an air fryer, you will realize it makes healthy eating effortless and so much more delicious.

You can buy William Sonoma Airy Fryer at this link here.

Max's Favorite

VEGOBEARS VENICE BEACH SOUR GUMMY BEARS

There is nothing that tastes quite like a sweet treat. Since childhood, one of my favorite candies has been gummy bears, but once going plant-based, it can be near impossible to find a candy without gelatin or another animal-based product. VEGOBEARS changed this. The sour “Venice Beach” themed package comes boasting organic and vegan ingredients to give customers (and gummy bear lovers) a cleaner candy.

The Venice Beach Sour flavors come flavored with pineapple, lemon, and apple ingredients. The gummies also use pectins and starch instead of traditional gelatin ingredients, ensuring that their final product is fully plant-based. The 4 oz bag is the perfect sweet snack for candy lovers.

If sour candy is not your favorite, then definitely try the foamy or fruity versions of the vegan gummies. The “Santa Monica” fruity gummies and the “Malibu” foamy gummies come fully flavored with a delicious texture. You can find all the bears on this website for $4.99 per 4-ounce bag.