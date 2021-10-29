Every week there are more plant-based products hitting the market, including those that are healthier for you and more sustainable for the planet. At The Beet, the editors have the privilege of sampling new plant-based or vegan product launches, and we want to ensure that when you go to the store or shop online, you get the benefit of our recommendations when choosing the best products that are both tasty and healthy. That's why every week we choose our favorite products to share. These are recommendations of what we love, are buying – and telling our friends about.

Here are the editors' favorites: Our choices for the best healthy vegan or plant-based snacks, drinks, frozen, treats, and more. We include household products such as compostable plastic wrap, along with cruelty-free beauty picks that will keep you glowing. If you're trying to eat live plant-based and love it, we're here to help.

Check out our recommendations for the latest plant-based or vegan products to add to your grocery cart this week, from Lucy Danziger, Stephanie McClain, Hailey Welch, Caitlin Mucerino, Louisa Richards, and Max Rabb – the editors of The Beet –– since we are living the plant-based life and want to make it easier for you to do it too! Have a great, healthy plant-based week, from our kitchen to yours!

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Compostic Compostable Resealable Bags and Cling Wrap

For anyone who hates the idea of too much plastic ending up in our oceans and wants to help save the planet with their consumer choices, along comes a company that makes plastic wrap and sandwich bags from compostable organic compounds that break down faster than an orange peel. These bags and cling wrap are genius, and prove the point that small steps can make giant leaps in our ability to reduce waste and help the environment.

Compostic bags are slightly green in tint, work as well as actual plastic, and totally reusable. When done, you can throw them into the garden compost bing, to feed your flowers or plants in the spring. (The ziplock section is a little thicker, so that will compost in an industrial site) so you can feel good about bagging your leftovers – such as soups, salads, greens and baked veggies – for tomorrow with plastic style wrap and bags that will be plant-food in a matter of months, instead of ending up in some landfill or floating in the ocean and killing marine life.

As the holidays approach, stock up on the green wrap and bags, and give the gift of a "greener" kitchen to those in your life who care equally about the future of our planet. My only question about Comoistic compostable resealable bags is, why aren't all plastic products made this way? It just makes sense! Buy yours here, and feel good about it.

Louisa's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Sacla Plant-Based Beetroot Pizza Bases

Sacla' have added 25 percent beetroot to a traditional wheat flour base to make a healthy and delicious starting point for homemade vegan pizza. I'm not a fan of vegan cheese on pizzas so am always looking for new ways to add extra flavor through vegetables and sauces, and this base gave me a head start. It has more depth of flavor and a wholesome texture compared to traditional bases and is also an appealing color. I topped mine with Sacla' vegan tomato pesto then added roasted red onion, butternut squash, baby plum tomatoes, and garlic. It only took eight minutes to cook and I sprinkled some zatar on top after it came out of the oven. It was really delicious and my son who usually wouldn't touch beetroot really enjoyed it too. Served with an arugula and walnut salad this makes a balanced lunch that doesn't feel heavy and avoids the mid-afternoon carb slump. Sacla' recommend topping the base with roasted beets, vegan parmesan, and arugula which would be equally delicious. Try your own toppings and see for yourself.

Find UK stockists on their website here.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

HUZZAH Probiotic Seltzer

If kombucha and seltzer had a baby it would be HUZZAH, and if you're a fan of both you'll definitely love this bubbly canned drink. For when you need a refreshing sip and a probiotic boost, HUZZAH is a delicious choice to reach for.

With flavors including Strawberry & Hibiscus, Raspberry & Lemon, and my personal favorite Juicy Pear, HUZZAH's seltzers aren't just yummy – they boast one billion probiotic cultures per can at the time of manufacturing.

Level up your seltzer game with HUZZAH, and enjoy the probiotic drinks alone or like I did as a cocktail mix-in.

You can purchase HUZZAH on the brand's website.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Tofutti Whipped Better Than Cream Cheese

This week I made two vegan soups, one butternut and one tomato, and as good as they tasted, the garnish made them even better. Both soups called for some kind of cream garnish to give the soup a creamy texture and I decided to use Toffuti Whipped Better Than Cream Cheese which was like the icing on the cake.

When the soups were ready to be served, I placed them in small fall-festive bowls and took a glob of the cream cheese and put it on top, as well as roasted chopped pine nuts and fried sage leaves. When I mixed the creamless cream around, the soup tasted richer and of course, the texture was much smoother and silkier. Everyone loved the garnish and couldn't believe there was no dairy in the cream cheese. One of my friends even took a picture of the container so she could buy it.

To purchase Tofutti's Whipped Better Than Cream Cheese, visit their website.

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

immi Black Garlic "Chicken" Flavor Ramen

Ramen can be one of the trickiest quick meals to buy. Often, ramen companies offer low plant-based variety, dominated by animal-based flavor packets, but immi set out to reinvent Asian American foods with enhanced nutritional value and plant-based ingredients. The immi Ramen selection provides all the favorite Ramen flavors with significantly higher nutritional value and clean ingredients. For a cheap and quick meal, the instant ramen packages provide the perfect base soup that can be topped with mushrooms, radishes, seaweed, tofu, and more.

The highlight of immi Ramen is the protein count. The single package contains 22g of protein with only 6g of carbs. This is significantly better than the leading Ramen brands, making this plant-based alternative the healthiest on the market. The one shortfall is that it is significantly more than other Ramen, but for the extra money, immi packs in both flavor and nutrition, leaving behind animal products and excess calories and carbs.

Here is where to order the Black Garlic "Chicken" or the company's other varieties.