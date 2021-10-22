At The Beet, we editors have the distinct privilege of sampling new plant-based or vegan product launches, and we want to ensure that we only recommend brands and items that we truly love and would purchase ourselves

Here are the editors' recommendations, our favorite healthy snacks, indulgent animal-free wines, and frozen treats, along with cruelty-free beauty picks that will keep you glowing. If you're trying to eat live plant-based and love it, we're here to help.

Check out our recommendations for the latest plant-based or vegan products to add to your grocery cart this week, from Lucy Danziger, Stephanie McClain, Hailey Welch, Caitlin Mucerino, Louisa Richards, and Max Rabb – the editors of The Beet –– since we are living the plant-based life and want to make it easier for you to do it too! Have a great, healthy plant-based week, from our kitchen to yours!

What's your current favorite plant-based product? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Partake Foods Pizza Crust

For the first time in its brief history, Partake, the makers of cookies and baking mixes, is turning its attention to savory dishes with a vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free pizza dough that you can make your own just by adding a few ingredients.

Partake arrived on the scene just a few years ago with its allergy-friendly vegan cookies, founded by entrepreneur Denise Woodard after a scare involving her daughter and an allergic reaction to food. Jay Z and Beyonce's venture company, Marci Ventures, famously invested $1 million to help it grow.

This dough is both deliciously crispy and healthy: Made with a gluten-free flour blend of organic light buckwheat flour, oat flour, rice flour, tapioca flour, sorghum flour, and oat fiber as well as psyllium husk powder, you'd be hard-pressed to find a healthier pizza base.

Beyond the fun of making your own pizza, you can make breadsticks, calzones, or anything else you like with this easy dough. If you want a fluffier end result, add a bit of yeast, or for a garlicky knot add garlic salt and some vegan butter. The kids will love diving into the project of making their own mini pizzas. Never worry about "What's for dinner?" again.

Find Partake Pizza Crust at a store near you or on their website.

Louisa's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Lush Halloween Range of Bath Products

If you're avoiding candy this Halloween or want to treat someone to a ghoulish gift that doesn't pile on the sugar or calories, Lush has got you covered. The new range of Halloween products make perfect party favors and fun gifts, or why not treat yourself or have a pamper party!

Punkin Pumpkin, Ghostie, and Lord of Misrule are colorful bath bombs that fill your bathroom with the scents of cinnamon, patchouli, vanilla, Sicilian lemon, or Persian Lime and leave your skin wonderfully soft. Kids and teens will love how they color the bath water deep orange or rainbow hues, and fizz like sherbet. Monster Octopus is a bath and shower jelly in the shape of an octopus — this wobbly creature softens skin and leaves a delicious smell of blackcurrant, vanilla, and wild orange on your body and hair.

My daughter is a big fan of the Lush lip scrubs and was delighted to try the new Trick or Treat lip scrub flavored with sour lime that you can simply lick off afterward. Additionally, there are lots of other Halloween products to try in-store or to make a gift box with.

These fun vegan bathtime treats are a delight to use and to receive, so go take a look at the Lush website.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Simply Gum Fruit Gummies

Craving something sweet but not looking to fill up on fake sweeteners? Me too. Simply Gum is making it easier than ever to honor your sweet tooth with its Fruit Gummies which use the natural sweetness of fruit to achieve a delicious gummy, with none of the bad stuff or any gelatin. These gummies use non-GMO ingredients and are vegan, gluten-free, and kosher.

With no synthetic colors or artificial flavors, these gummies taste true to real fruit and are naturally delicious with ingredients like apple raspberry, and peach purees.

Because these small treats are bite-size and made with only high-quality fruit, his snack would be a great, easy, on-the-go option for kids or adults alike.

You can purchase Simply Gum's natural Fruit Gummies online or on Amazon.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Querciabella Vegan Wines

On a recent and spontaneous trip to Tuscany, I was fortunate enough to visit the first-ever vegan winery in the region called Querciabella. When I arrived, I took a tour of the vineyard and learned how the owner of the winery, vegan activist, and investor, Sebastiano turned his dad's passed-down winery into a fully organic vineyard in the 80s, when this kind of natural process was unheard of.

In 2010, Sebastiano's winery became vegan certified in addition to organic, meaning they fertilize the soil with green manure, a plant-based compost made with beans, legumes, and vegetables whereas most fertilizer comes from animal products, normally cow horns filled with manure. The wine keepers also use a technique called biodynamic farming to ensure ecological balance so the roots feed into healthy living soil and achieve natural growth and grape ripening.

Aside from the history and philosophy, the wine is top-quality and tastes delicious. I had a wine tasting of 7 different bottles and each one tasted fresh and smooth, some of the best wines I've ever had. My favorite bottle happened to be their best-seller, Batàr, which is a white wine with notes of butter, yellow peach, and hints of pineapple, and has a smooth silky texture and golden color. Batàr pairs well with almost any dish from the sweetest of desserts to the savory meals. I had to buy a bottle after the first sip so I can continue this experience back home.

These bottles are available online and in the states at Matthew Kenney restaurants including New Deli where you can buy a bottle or bottles at the store.

To purchase a bottle of vegan wine, visit the Querciabella website.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Kind Frozen Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bars

Whenever I'm grocery shopping, I gravitate towards the frozen dessert section. I'm always on the lookout for a healthier plant-based treat and my latest find is Kind Frozen Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bars.

After one bite into this frozen treat, it immediately reminded me of a Snickers bar, which used to be my favorite candy before I went plant-based. These bars are crunchy, creamy and the most satisfying plant-based dessert. I love the chopped-up almonds on top with the drizzle of dark chocolate. It is one of the healthier store-bought treats I have found with 180 calories, 7 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein. I also love that the first ingredient in these bars is a whole food, almonds. Kind Frozen Bars also comes in two other flavors: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Mint Chocolate Almond.

If you want to try Kind Frozen bars out for yourself, buy them here.

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Otamot Organic Vodka Sauce

There is a low, low amount of good dairy-free, cream-based pasta sauces on the market. While it is easy to whip up a vegan pasta sauce, sometimes it's refreshing to have a premade jarred sauce on hand. Otamot's vodka sauce is one of the best plant-based sauces you can buy. The sauce features everything that's needed to make a wonderful, dynamic pasta dish. Beyond the basic vodka tomato sauce, Otamot adds in several other ingredients to give its product a signature twist including beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, and more.

Instead of using dairy cream or butter, Otamot mixes in cashew butter and organic vodka to create this tasty sauce. The sauce is also extremely versatile. The company markets this sauce as perfect for more than just pasta. Listed on the jar, Otamot claims that its vodka sauce can be the perfect topping for pizza, a delicious foundation for a soup, and even turned into a delicious Bloody Mary.

Purchase Otamot's Organic Vodka Sauce along with any of its other plant-based varieties here.