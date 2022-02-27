The Best Plant-Based Options to Order at Bareburger

As a former meat-eater, I would be lying if I said I didn’t crave a juicy burger every now and then. Like most vegetarians/vegans, I have given almost every faux meat and veggie burger a try but none have hit the spot quite like a real burger. Whether it be the consistency, aroma or aftertaste, it’s been a challenge to find a burger that offers the same satisfaction of real beef (sorry, someone had to say it). This is where Bareburger comes in.

The chain claims to take a simple, joyful, and organic approach to food: No matter your craving, Bareburger believes that fresh and clean ingredients can only make for a good meal. Along with a regular menu, the establishment offers plenty of plant-based options and lots of substitutions, along with a "build your own burger" option. I had the pleasure of testing out Bareburger’s top five vegan menu items (along with some sweet treats). Here's what I liked:

1. The Dutchess

The Dutchess features a quarter-pound Impossible patty with as much protein as 80/20 ground beef. The main ingredients of the Impossible Burger are water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and natural flavors. The Dutchess is topped with vegan gouda cheese (made with potato starch and coconut oil), caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, baby kale, tomatoes, and savory vegan garlic aioli.

After just a couple of bites, I was seriously impressed with the consistency of the patty and it was too real meat. With the perfect amount of chew and juiciness, the Impossible patty may be able to fool the majority of your carnivore friends.

2. Big Bopper

The Big Bopper’s main attraction is the quarter-pound Beyond patty, made with beets, green peas, and potatoes. Top it off with tempeh bacon, vegan American cheese, green leaf, red onions, tomatoes, and special sauce.

It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger® packs 20g of plant-based protein, which primarily comes from peas. Wondering how burgers like the Big Bopper are red? Well, the beets do that!

Wiches-Vegan-Mission-Viejo-min loading...

3. Mission Viejo

Beyond Bratwurst (yes, that exists) made with peas and fava beans, vegan parmesan cheese, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, vegan mayo all held inside a vegan pretzel bun.

As someone who has always reached for a burger over a hot dog, I have to admit the Mission Viejo was surprisingly decadent. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, the Beyond Bratwurst packs as much flavor, if not more, than your typical sausage. I would highly recommend it.

IMG_5316 loading...

4. Uptown Brussels

Crispy Brussel sprouts topped with vegan parmesan cheese, garlic aioli, truffle salt, and scallions - It’s as simple as that! Rather than your classic order of fries, the Uptown Brussels offers a healthy alternative that is still guaranteed to satisfy.

5. The Rambler

A quinoa, chia, and green pea patty, vegan American cheese, wild mushrooms, green leaf, red onions, tomatoes smoke sauce all on a sprouted bun. If you’re already a quinoa fan, the Rambler is the option for you. While the texture and consistency is going to be different from your typical Impossible or Beyond pattie, the overall experience is still as close as you’ll get to indulge in a real beef burger.

End Your Meal With Vegan Dessert

Craving something sweet? Don’t worry. Bareburger offers some incredible vegan desserts as well! I opted for the Newman Chocolate O’s Vegan Milkshake, made with coconut ice cream, hemp milk and topped with coconut whipped cream.

And just because one dessert is never enough, I had to try one of their top-selling desserts - vegan carrot cake. This one, in particular, is made with organic carrots, non-GMO ingredients, raw cane sugar and vanilla frosting made with pea protein (as crazy as that sounds, it tastes like the real deal).

So whether you’re health-conscious, environmentally conscious, or are simply craving some comfort food, Bareburger has something on the menu to delight your taste buds. This chain serves as a great reminder that being vegan or plant-based doesn’t have to equate to a deprived dining experience.

For more information on Bareburger, or to find a location close to you, visit their website here.