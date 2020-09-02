This Labor Day Weekend there will be plenty of traditional hamburgers and hot dogs fired up on the grill, that's why its the perfect time to make something different for your guests, like this Hawaiian Vegan Burger. This healthy burger tastes so light and refreshing, and in one bite you can get the veggie patty, a layer of fresh pineapple, and smoky BBQ sauce. The best part? You will still be able to dance to the music instead of feeling completely full and bogged down from eating traditional BBQ. Serve this plant-based burger with a side of potato salad and enjoy a chilled drink of your choice. Happy Labor Day Weekend!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino

Why we love it: Vegan burgers are the way to go this holiday and we're switching it up with this Hawaiian burger. Shock your guest with something they have never tasted before and tell them to find the recipe on The Beet. This plant-based burger is delicious and refreshing!

Make it for: Your backyard BBQ, lunch, or dinner. When you're in the mood to switch up your classic vegan burger, try this one–you will be glad you did.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 20 minutes