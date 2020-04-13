The Best Gluten-Free Waffles Made With Vegan Eggs and Cassava Flour
Since every morning feels like Sunday, even if you're working from home, change up your go-to breakfast and treat yourself to a delicious waffle with organic maple syrup. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to make, which is probably faster than making steel-cut oats. Dive into your pantry and use your baking ingredients, and if you happen to have confetti sprinkles on hand, add them to the final masterpiece.
This recipe is made with Edward and Sons' Cassava Flour, a root vegetable native to South America. It's very similar to the beet or carrot root and happens to be naturally vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, and grain-free.
These waffles are delicious and on the 'healthier' side. I'm planning on making them this morning since I have an early start to my day and it's raining here in New York. The egg replacement I'm using is 3 overripe bananas since they're currently sitting on my kitchen counter. The waffles will have a lighter texture since I'm using bananas but if you enjoy a 'fluffier' waffle, swap bananas for vegan yogurt.
Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Servings: 7
Why we love it: With the new season and stay at home order, it's exciting to switch up your breakfast since there are so many different recipes to make, especially if you're vegan. These waffles will add a little joy into your morning and you will be happy you made them!
Make it for: A delicious breakfast and slice some fresh fruit on top like bananas, blueberries, or raspberries.
Funfetti Cassava Flour Waffles
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups Let's Do Organic Cassava Flour
- 1/4 cup Let's Do Organic Tapioca Flour
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp multi-colored sprinkles gluten-free
- 3 Vegan eggs, click here for the full list of egg substitutions
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil or coconut oil
- 9 tbsp almond milk
- 2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Place the cassava flour, tapioca flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and sprinkles into a mixing bowl and stir until combined. In another bowl, whisk together the vegan eggs, oil, almond milk, applesauce, and vanilla.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until no dry spots remain.
- Prepare a waffle iron with non-stick spray and turn on medium-high heat.
- Cook waffles about 1/4 cup at a time for about 2-3 minutes and golden brown.
- Serve immediately with maple syrup and dairy-free butter.