The Best Gluten-Free Waffles Made With Vegan Eggs and Cassava Flour

Since every morning feels like Sunday, even if you're working from home, change up your go-to breakfast and treat yourself to a delicious waffle with organic maple syrup. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to make, which is probably faster than making steel-cut oats. Dive into your pantry and use your baking ingredients, and if you happen to have confetti sprinkles on hand, add them to the final masterpiece.

This recipe is made with Edward and Sons' Cassava Flour, a root vegetable native to South America. It's very similar to the beet or carrot root and happens to be naturally vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, and grain-free.

These waffles are delicious and on the 'healthier' side. I'm planning on making them this morning since I have an early start to my day and it's raining here in New York. The egg replacement I'm using is 3 overripe bananas since they're currently sitting on my kitchen counter. The waffles will have a lighter texture since I'm using bananas but if you enjoy a 'fluffier' waffle, swap bananas for vegan yogurt.

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 7

Why we love it: With the new season and stay at home order, it's exciting to switch up your breakfast since there are so many different recipes to make, especially if you're vegan. These waffles will add a little joy into your morning and you will be happy you made them!

Make it for: A delicious breakfast and slice some fresh fruit on top like bananas, blueberries, or raspberries.