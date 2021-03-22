When you switch to a mostly plant-based diet, shopping for healthy, plant-based, dairy-free or fully vegan items can be overwhelming. After hitting the fresh produce aisle, head over to the cheeses, snacks, dressings, and pasta. It isn't always easy to sift through the choices and emerge with a bag full of healthy items to go with your salad or greens. That's why each week the editors of The Beet do the shopping and taste testing for you. Here we recommend our favorite items (and the ones we buy ourselves). Some are treats or indulgences, but they are healthier treats, so decide for yourself how many or how often to eat.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Prime Roots Plant-Based Small Batch Ravioli (Vegan Friendly, Soy Free & GMO-Free)

Happy Ravioli Day! A perfect time to dive into a plate of these delicious pasta dishes.

This Prime Roots Plant-Based Small Batch Ravioli is as good as any I’ve ever had — even counting my trip to Italy a few years back. They offer Lobster Ravioli (made of Koji, a Japanese superfood that mimics the natural taste and texture of seafood) and plant-based Chicken, Pesto, and Sun-Dried Tomato Ravioli as well as plant-based Chicken and Truffle Ravioli, and even plant-based Bacon and Butternut Squash Ravioli.

Prime Roots calls itself an Earth Conscious company that makes hand-made plant-based foods that are sustainable and friendlier to the planet. "We'll know that we are successful when every person on the planet has access to clean water and delicious and nutritious foods," says co-founder Kim Le. Her goal is to provide foods that "matter for our planet and our connection to each other and food."

These ravioli batches make this easy! Simply simmer these hand-made little squares for a few minutes, strain, and serve topped with your favorite red sauce and a touch of vegan parm, and you are ready to eat! The biggest problem with Prime Roots Ravioli is that it’s so good and relatively good for you, that you might want to eat ravioli every night of the week (I did and never once felt heavy, bloated, or tired afterward)! Check out their vegan-friendly, dairy-free, GMO-free, Soy Free, All Natural hand-crafted small batches of delicious ravioli flavors here.

2. TerraSeed: The Complete Multivitamin for Vegans

I am so not a supplement taker or even a vitamin pill popper, but when The Beet's medical advisor, Dr. Andrew Freeman (the respected vegan cardiologist) recommended these to me, I listened. The thing about going plant-based is you'd assume a healthy and varied diet of vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds would be enough to get all the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs, but sometimes even the healthiest eaters need a little boost. That's where TerraSeed Complete Multivitamin for Vegans comes in. It contains 9 power nutrients including Omega-3, B12, and D3, plus many more, that everyone has to pay attention to whether you're vegan or not.

The most important part of having a supplement routine is actually doing it. Co-founder Hava Horowtiz, created Terraseed, because she realized she had been overcomplicating her daily vitamins and creating more waste from all her different supplements. She created Terraseed, the Complete Multivitamin for Vegans so you can take just two capsules a day, to get the 9 most common deficiencies that some people have on a vegan diet. You get doctor-recommended doses of Omega 3, Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, Iodine, Folate, and Vitamins B12, D3, & C.

This formula was designed and evaluated by leading plant-based nutritionists and doctors to take the worry and waste out of your daily supplement routine and they mean business. This subscription-based product is packaged in the world’s first fully compostable pill bottle. Everything from the ink, labels, security measures and the envelope can go straight into your compost pile or bin. Sign up for your $35 a month Terraseed subscription here.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Mochidoki’s New Vegan Mochi Collection

As the weather continues to warm and we round the corner into Spring, you’re probably craving a cold treat to usher in the new season. If you are looking for the perfect plant-based dessert that can be brought to a picnic, Mochidoki’s new vegan collection of coconut ice cream-filled mochi is a must-try. Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert made of mochigome, glutinous rice that is made into a paste and resembles a dough. This dough is stretched over pockets of ice cream for a bouncy, portable treat.

Whether you’re wanting a tangy, fruity taste or the richness of chocolate, this collection has a flavor for every craving, featuring Passion Fruit, Lychee, Mango, Matcha Coconut, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Coconut-flavored mochi. If you’re looking to impress a friend, this box of 24 mochis would be a perfect gift.

You can purchase the collection online here.

2. Health-Ade Strawberry Glow Kombucha with Biotin and Bamboo Extract

While wearing masks is a great practice to ensure you keep yourself and those around you healthy, I think we can all agree that maskne is an undesirable side effect. If you’re like me and been having breakouts on your jawline nonstop throughout the past year, maybe its time to not only try treating spots topically through skincare products, which only addresses 20 percent of skin issues, but also tackle acne by being mindful of what we’re eating and drinking.

Health-Ade is making it easy to take care of your skin by infusing its beloved kombucha with biotin and bamboo extract to help you glow from the inside out. We all know kombucha is well known for its gut health benefits, but Health-Ade’s new line is giving you an additional boost with extracts that are known to promote skin health, available exclusively at Target. Besides the Strawberry Glow flavor tasting incredible, each bottle contains 20mg of bamboo extract and 600mcg of Biotin to help you get glowing.

Purchase online exclusively at Target here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Three Trees Nut & Seed Milks

As a plant-based eater, nut and seed milks are an essential part of my diet, which is why my smoothies, coffee, oatmeal, and baked goods taste so incredible. But there's one caveat, most pre-packaged dairy-free milks are full of preservatives to keep fresh, oils, added sugars, and other unwanted ingredients like xanthan gum. To avoid these processed ingredients I used to make my own homemade milk from scratch until I discovered Three Trees Almond Milk. This is the almond milk outlier I've been waiting for. There are only two ingredients, almonds, and filtered water, I couldn't believe it. I remember opening the packaging and saying aloud, "finally, this is how all plant-based milks should be made." When I took my first sip, I could taste the natural, clean ingredients, and when milk is this pure, you can drink it by the glass full, as I did. If you're looking for almond milk with the real ingredients, I recommend trying Three Trees for a great tasting flavor and a smarter way to trust dairy alternatives.

Side Note: Three Trees Almondmilk uses 4x the average amount of almonds, a typical serving of almond milk only contains 4 almonds (1 g of protein) while Three Trees boasts 4 g of protein or 16 almonds per serving

2. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Introducing my favorite facial cream and Augustinus Bader's newest addition to their line of skincare: The Rich Cream. This cream is smooth, silky, leaves an afterglow, and completely hydrates my skin, almost as if my face could take a sip of water. The scent is subtle and neutral, just what I like. I find when most skincare products or creams have floral or strong scents, it irritates my skin and derails the purpose of the product. The Rich Cream contains a smart formula that protects the skin from dryness and results in deeper nourihsment. The best part is that the Rich Cream has been clinically tested with positive results:

145% improvement level in skin hydration

37% to 54% range in wrinkle reduction

92% improvement in skin firmness

Among user trials with 105 members over 12 weeks:

100% noted skin instantly felt more hydrated and nourished

99% said skin overall felt renewed, replenished, and reinvigorated

97% agreed their skin’s tone and texture looked dramatically transformed

After I cleanse my face, I dab a little on my finger and smoothly smear the cream upwards on my skin. All you need is a little product and your face feels refreshed, bright, and brand new. I recommend this product for anyone looking for a high-quality vegan face cream that actually works and is delicate on the skin.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Willa's Oat Milk

I've been trying to get my dad to use plant-based milk instead of real milk in his coffee and cereal for the past few months but struggled to find plant-based milk he actually loved until now. I'm happy to report he has now ditched real milk in both his coffee and cereal for Willa's Oat Milk.

Willa's Oat Milk is an organic, non-GMO and sustainably produced oat milk that has quickly become my favorite and my dad's favorite plant-based milk for its healthy and delicious taste. Willa's is different from other oat milk for using the entire whole grain oat, making it the first brand to use this method. By using the whole grain oat, Willa's packs more protein, fiber, and minerals into its oat milk. In one eight-ounce serving of Willa's Creamy Oat Milk, there are two grams of fiber and four grams of protein.

Along with the Creamy flavor, Willa's also has an Unsweetened Original flavor. I personally love the creamy oat milk in my double espresso and my dad uses it in his morning cereal. The organic vanilla in Willa's formula adds a hint of sweetness to coffee, cereal or a smoothie. Willa's will now become a permanent item on our grocery list!

You can buy Willa's Oat Milk here.

2. Cocolectic Chocolate Subscription Box

Finding high-quality vegan chocolate can sometimes seem impossible, but Cocolectic is making it easier. Cocolectic is a craft bean-to-bar club that delivers decadent and luxurious chocolates right to your doorstep each month.

This chocolate subscription box stands out for its dairy-free, soy-free and vegan chocolates that are all made from scratch. All chocolates are American-made and contain four-ingredients or less including cacao beans, sugar, and cocoa butter.

Cocolectic was unlike any chocolate I have ever tasted. My curated box came with unique flavors such as Uganda Semuliki, Honduras Coagricsal, Tanzania Kokoa Kamili, and Indonesia Sulawesi. Each flavor has different tasting notes that are described on the back of the chocolate. My personal favorites were Indonesia Sulawesi which tasted like lemon, caraway, and tropical fruit taste and Honduras Coagricsal which has a hint of coffee, nuts, and pineapple. Cocolectic is the perfect subscription box to gift yourself or give to the chocolate-lover in your life.

You can buy a Cocolectic subscription here.

Max's Favorites

1. Soyrizo, El Burrito

Whether you mix it in your breakfast hash or cook it for a family taco night, Soyrizo is a plant-based protein that's hardly rivaled. Sometimes it can be difficult to find a protein substitute that fits the bill for a certain cuisine, but this vegan chorizo blew me away. I initially bought the chorizo substitute as an impulse buy and now it's a must-have item on my grocery list.

The spiced plant-based protein carries the full-flavor of chorizo, bringing the perfect kick to any meal it's incorporated into. That is my favorite part. Not only does the Soyrizo package go a long way if you're on a budget, but it's extremely versatile. One container of this flavorful food can be used for multiple meals at any time of day. I personally suggest throwing it into a breakfast hash, a pot of chili, or even a baked potato or stuffed pepper. It works perfectly with a number of Mexican dishes, and people won't be able to tell the difference from chorizo. The vegan protein can be found at almost any grocery store and I really suggest putting it in your grocery cart. But, once you buy it once, you'll have trouble leaving the grocery store without it.