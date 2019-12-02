The 8 Best Dairy-Free Vegan, Plant-Based Frozen Pizzas To Try Today

After a long day, the last thing anyone wants to do is cook a gourmet dinner and wash the stacks of dishes in the sink. Luckily, frozen pizza has always been there for us when in need of a quick and easy dinner that will satisfy the hungriest of kids and spouses.

Whether your whole family is vegan or vegetarian (or lactose intolerant) or not, these dairy-free pizzas will be a crowd favorite at your next dinner or lunch. Keep them on hand for when hunger strikes and you have to eat before the time it would normally take to rustle up a meal. We like Amy's a lot so we have more than the usual number from Amy's Kitchen.

A note about Amy's. Amy's Kitchen was founded in 1987 by Andy and Rachel Berliner on the simple theory that there had to be more people out there like them who wanted quick and easy, organic vegetarian meals that tasted homemade. As it turned out, they were right.

1. Amy’s Gluten-Free Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Amy's has never failed to make a delicious and filling pizza, especially for the gluten-free crowd. The crust has the most similar texture to actual pizza. We love this one the most, for the taste and the fact that it has an artisanal look to it as if you might have actually made it yourself. After eating the whole thing, you feel like you got your veggie intake for the day.

2. Daiya Cheeze Lover's Pizza

Daiya's crust is the crunchiest crust of them all. If you like your pizza well-done, grab this from the frozen aisle section. The cheese didn't melt the way that we wanted but we loved all the combos of mozzarella and cheddar. If you have any sort of allergy, this choice of pizza is a great brand since it is free of dairy, soy, gluten, fish, eggs, and nuts.

3. Amy’s Vegan Supreme Pizza

Another winner from our favorite. If you were the type of person who loved meat on your pizza, this is a must-grab at the grocery store. The plant-based sausage and veggies on top of this pie are the perfect duo.

4. Wholly Veggie! Vegan Margherita Pizza

This is a cool company out of Toronto that was founded by two friends in 2017, David and John, who wanted to create a sustainable food company. We love the fact that this pizza uses cauliflower crust, so if you're gluten intolerant or just avoiding carbs, this is the choice for you. It's also delicious, and we only microwaved it. Use the real oven for best results, and bake it instead.

5. Amy’s Vegan Margherita Pizza

Okay, we promise we'll stop after this one, but if you love a plain cheesy pizza without a lot of whistles and bells, this one hits the spot and you could fool the most discerning cheese lover by not even telling them it's made of non-dairy cheese. Keep it on hand for any future snack of meal that requires no more prep than removing the plastic wrapper and popping it into the microwave. If Daiya is your favorite dairy-free cheese, this Amy's pizza will bring a smile to your face. The basil sprinkled on top adds a fresh component to the dish.

6. American Flatbread Vegan Harvest

Vegan flatbreads can be hard to come by but luckily, American Flatbread has us covered. The Vegan Harvest flatbread tastes fresh and is restaurant-quality pizza. The cheese alternative on the was so melty and creamy. We especially loved the garlic and fresh herbs that were all over the flatbread.

7. Amy’s Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Wait we said we'd stop recommending Amy's but we wanted to make sure you knew that the veggie one has a regular crust option -- so if you have no problem with gluten and you want the closest thing to a thin-crust California style pizza, dig in, my friends. We plan to keep this on permanent order from our favorite Insta-Cart source.

8. Sweet Earth's Veggie Lover's Frozen Pizza

If you like to load the veggies on your pizza, this one is for you. This pizza has the cleanest ingredients and has broccoli, corn, brussels sprouts, and mushrooms on top. The cheese doesn't melt well but the veggie overload makes up for it. Keep this pizza in the oven a few minutes longer to make the crust crispier.