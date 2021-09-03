The 5 Best Vegan-Friendly Luxury Hotels in the US

With food being a central part of travel, making sure your hotel or resort can accommodate a desire for plant-based eating can be tricky. Yes, there are some vegan-only hotels and resorts across the US, however, those are few and far between. The good news is, you don't have to go to an exclusively vegan resort to find what your heart, soul, and taste buds desire; if you know where to look, there are exquisite luxury hotels and resorts in travel-bound locales that have overwhelming and often surprising vegan options.

1. Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

You might be surprised to learn that Las Vegas is an extremely vegan-conscious city. And many of the mainstay hotels on The Strip have veg-eating top of mind. The Wynn Las Vegas is one of those properties with dedicated vegan options across all of its restaurants. For breakfast or brunch, Terrace Point for example has an assortment of vegan items like the Vegan Chick’n & Waffles, Vegan French Toast, Vegan Spanish Omelette to name a few, set against views of the Wynn’s fairytale-like garden and pool. They even have the SoCal-based Urth Cafe on the property which has fresh baked vegan pastries and a massive menu with plentiful vegan items. Even at the Wynn’s upscale dining establishments like Jardin, you’ll find at least one dedicated vegan item for each course.

A few other vegan goodies outside the Wynn of note to mention: the Michelin-rated Din Tai Fung, inside the ARIA Resorts & Casino, recently launched an all-vegan menu that is absolutely worth a visit. If you are looking for a truly unique foodie experience, try Blackout, Dining in the Dark, which yes is as it sounds: You have a multicourse meal in pitch black. And although not advertised on its website, the food is completely vegan.

2. 1 Hotel South Beach - Miami Beach (South Beach), Florida

One of the most stunning hotels in Miami, the beach-front 1 Hotel South Beach, boasts stunning views of the ocean, a rooftop pool and lounge plus spacious rooms. They’re also home to a vegan-friendly restaurant, Plnthouse, a casual eatery that focuses on light and healthier fare. (Note, Plnthouse was opened as a vegan restaurant initially, but in 2018 new ownership came in and adjusted to have non-vegan items as well.) Even across the seven eating and drinking facilities within 1 Hotel South Beach, you’ll find vegan options on all its menus.

Whether you’re staying at 1 Hotel South Beach or not, the WATR rooftop restaurant and lounge is perfect to sip and taste while people watching and soaking in the views. It helps that they have a number of dedicated vegan items on the menu including a delectable Vegan Burger, made with a quinoa-based patty and topped with vegan aioli, balsamic onion jam, and other fixings. The hotel is also dog-friendly so you can bring along your furry friend. They also offer rides via Audi’s electric e-tron, 1 Hotel’s official car partner.

If you venture outside of the hotel, there’s near-by 100 percent vegan eats like Full Bloom Vegan, ​​voted one of the best vegan restaurants in the US. You can also check out others like PLANTA, another sellar vegan restaurant in South Beach. And, if you are looking for more plant-based eats in Miami, you can turn to Jermaine Dupri’s favorite spots to eat vegan in Miami.

3. Archer Hotel New York - New York, New York

In New York’s Garment District neighborhood, Archer Hotel has a charm and elegance that will leave you feeling right at home. One of the best parts of Archer — which you can, and should, enjoy even if not staying there — is Spyglass Rooftop Bar. Overlooking Manhattan with breathtaking views of the city and the Empire State Building, having a drink while taking in the urban skyline views doesn't get much better. While you certainly go to Spyglass for the cocktails and views, there are a few vegan snacks to choose from including the tasty Hummus and Crispy Pita. Archer also has a “vegan turndown service” — just make sure to let them know your dietary needs while booking so they can make sure you receive the proper turndown. They also stock all rooms with vegan and cruelty-free products from Malin + Goetz.

New York is of course a mecca of vegan eats, and there are numerous options nearby Archers if you venture out. From Beatnic (formerly known as By Chloe) to Beyond Sushi, P.S. Kitchen, and many more, plant-based dining is lurking around every corner of the city. Save time to visit PLANTA, an upscale dining gem that must be on your list. Another critical stop you’ll want to make is to bakery and coffee house Le Petit Monstre where you’ll find an endless sea of fresh-baked pastries, cakes, pies, donuts, and coffee, plus savory plates du jour.

4. Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills - Los Angeles, California

Set amidst the buzzy vibe of Beverly Hills, The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills hits all the right notes offering both R&R and fun. The Four Seasons has always been progressive when it comes to plant-based offerings. At the Beverly Hills locale, you’ll find Italian fare at Culina Ristorante with a few vegan options including its vegan Ortolana pizza, with housemade vegan ricotta. Cabana Restaurant offers a Beyond Burger, Falafel Salad, plus bowls and fresh-pressed juices. The Four Seasons Los Angeles also has a brand new Wellness Floor, which has a private fitness suite, and other wellness offerings.

But the real glory of vegan eating can be found at surrounding restaurants — and you’ll have many to choose from. Just a mile away from The Fours Seasons is the trendy Mexican cuisine hotspot Gracias Madre. Also nearby is Real Food Daily, one of the OG plant-based restaurants in LA. For a casual eatery, visit Monty’s Good Burger, known for its meat-doppelganger burgers and delicious milkshakes. To quench your thirst for wine and Italian food, visit Pura Vita. And last but certainly not least, the fine-dining Crossroads Kitchen is one of California’s most beloved hotspots — don’t be surprised by a few celebrity sightings while dining.

5. Rosewood Miramar - Santa Barbara, California

Set alongside one of the most idyllic beaches in Santa Barbara, the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in the community of Montecito provides one of the best beach-front accommodations in Santa Barbara, with rare direct beach access. Take in the beauty of the estate-like property and ocean view at Rosewood’s spacious outdoor lounge, the Miramar Beach Bar, where you can sip on a drink and snack on some bites — yes, there are a number of vegan items. (And even if you’re not staying at the Rosewood, you can still visit the Miramar Beach Bar as it’s open to non-hotel guests.) While there are multiple restaurants across the property, Caruso’s restaurant is Rosewood’s fine-dining experience; the best part is the multi-course prix fixe 4-course vegan dinner menu, with multiple options for each course. Make sure to make a reservation and let them know you’d like the vegan menu in advance so they can be sure to accommodate. Once you visit it will be crystal clear why the Rosewood Miramar was named one of the world’s best new resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List.

Santa Barbara is also an extremely vegan-friendly city. Just a few miles from the Rosewood Miramar is an exquisite plant-based fine-dining restaurant that is a must to visit: Oliver’s Montecito.

If you are looking for more vegan foodie adventures, The Beet’s guide to some of the best places for plant-based dining and drinking in Santa Barbara has you covered.