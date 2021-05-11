Michelin-Star Restaurant Din Tai Fung Releases a Fully Vegan Menu

Michelin-star restaurant Din Tai Fung plans to roll out a vegan menu with five innovative plant-based dishes that will match the demand for more vegan options in fine dining. The Taiwanese restaurant will incorporate the mung bean-based JUST Egg into its plant-based dishes. The fine-dining establishment will debut the five new plant-based noodle and wonton dishes at its 13 locations across the United States.

Din Tai Fung's inventive JUST Egg dishes will bring plant-based food to upscale dining, allowing consumers the chance to try traditional wonton or noodle dishes without eating animal products. The new menu items include Vegan Noodles with Sesame Sauce, Vegan Wonton Soup, Vegan Noodles with House Spicy Sauce, Vegan Wontons with House Spicy Sauce, and Vegan Noodle Soup. The new dishes use JUST Egg, which will be cooked with squeezed spinach juice to give them a green color.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback asking for more vegan options,” VP of Din Tai Fung Albert Yang told Plant Based News. “We have been working hard to ensure these new offerings are up to the quality standards our guests expect.”

The upscale restaurant’s inclusion of JUST Egg showcases the growing popularity of egg alternatives in the United States. With immense customer demand, restaurants nationwide have begun to adopt animal-free alternatives. JUST Egg is a protein-rich substitute sourced from mung beans, which Din Tai Fung flavors to hold the authentic Taiwanese flavors that the company champions.

Din Tai Fung’s decision to launch a vegan menu follows another Michelin-star restaurant’s shift to plant-based cuisine. New York City’s Eleven Madison Park (EMP) announced that its menu will be completely plant-based starting June 10th. EMP and Din Tau Fung’s move towards plant-based diets reveals the increasing demand for plant-based foods at each level of dining. Typically, fine dining is an unforgivingly animal-based food sector, but the market and people’s values are rapidly changing with environmental and nutritional concerns.

“It’s time to redefine luxury as an experience that serves a higher purpose and maintains a genuine connection to the community,” EMP’s chef and founder Daniel Humm wrote. “A restaurant experience is about more than what’s on the plate. We’re thrilled to share the incredible possibilities of plant-based cuisine while deepening our connection to our homes: both our city and our planet.”

Din Tai Fung’s egg alternative dishes can be found at all 13 locations across California, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. For lovers of Taiwanese Food or any upscale dining, the restaurant’s significant push for plant-based diners signifies a greater trend of plant-based cuisine entering every level of food from fast food all the way to the highest-rated restaurants in the world.