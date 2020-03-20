The 5 Best Recipes to Make at Home Using Your Pantry Staples

After running to the grocery store and buying all your plant-based essentials from The Beet's stock-up grocery list, you might find yourself wondering what recipes to cook. If you're feeling overwhelmed about how you're going to use your canned and packaged goods like beans, oats, baking powders, pasta, and dried fruits, here are 5 recipes to make at home using these pantry staples. Learn how to creatively use these ingredients for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and treats. Don't dust off your cookbooks, just throw on an apron, turn up the tunes and follow along as we show you how to make plant-based meals by the talented recipe developer, Hannah Sunderani @twospoons.ca.

1. Vegan and Gluten-Free Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

Did someone say pasta? This vegan Thai noodle salad with peanut sauce is vegan and gluten-free. The recipe calls for chickpea pasta, which is packed with protein. Enjoy this noodle salad cold, with fresh crunchy veggies. Best of all, it can be made in under 30 minutes. This dish is tasty and flavorful, plus, you can meal prep this recipe and enjoy during the week for lunch or a quick dinner.

Ingredients 5 cup chickpea pasta

Pinch sea salt

1-2 tbsp sesame oil

1 cup purple cabbage shredded

1 cup carrots grated

1 cup cucumber chopped

4 green onions chopped

1/3 cup peanuts chopped

1/3 cup cilantro chopped For the Peanut Sauce 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp all-natural peanut butter

1/4 cup water

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp tamari

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp sesame oil

Instructions In a large pot bring water to boil. Add a generous pinch of sea salt and pour in the pasta. Cook chickpea pasta until just al-dente (about 3 minutes. Pasta will continue to cook as it cools). Strain pasta and rinse with cold water. Place back in the pot, drizzle with sesame oil and stir gently. Cover with a tea towel and let cool. In a large mixing bowl add shredded cabbage, carrots, chopped cucumber, and onions. Add cooked pasta. Prepare peanut sauce in a small bowl by whisking together peanut butter, water, rice vinegar, tamari, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic, and cayenne. Pour peanut sauce over pasta salad and mix gently to combine. Sprinkle with green onion, peanuts, and cilantro. Mix again.

2. Raspberry Oat Muffins: Vegan and Gluten-Free

Take the box of oats down from your shelf and make these plant-based raspberry oat muffins. They are easy to make, and if you have leftovers you can freeze them to enjoy during your week at home. Heat the muffins in the microwave for about 5-10 seconds and then cut them in half and stick a little patch of vegan butter in the middle and watch the gooeyness of the berries melt into the oats.

Ingredients 2 1/2 cup gluten-free large flake oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 1/2 cup oat milk, or almond milk

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup frozen raspberries

icing sugar (optional to sprinkle)

Instructions Combine oats and chia in a large bowl. Add milk, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Mix to combine. Cover bowl and place in the fridge to soak overnight. (Or for at least 2 hours) Preheat oven to 375F/190C. Add muffin cups to the tray and scoop the oat mixture into cups. Top each muffin with 3-5 frozen raspberries. Place muffins in the oven to bake until golden and fluffy, approx. 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack. Optional to sprinkle with icing sugar.

3. Vegan and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Now it's time to use your baking ingredients and ripe bananas: This banana bread is a simple bake. No special ingredients or equipment is needed to make this classic treat. Simply a couple mixing bowls, a rectangular baking pan, and an oven. It’s likely that you already have the ingredients for this recipe handy in your pantry. Better yet – this recipe is a great way to use up any spotty bananas lying around. If they are past their prime then they are perfect for this recipe!

If you have leftovers this banana bread will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. Store in the fridge in an air-tight container. It can also be frozen and thawed for when ready to eat. Wrap tightly in tin foil or air-tight container before freezing.

Ingredients 2 tbsp ground chia (or ground flax)

6 tbsp water

1/2 cup large flake oats

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp sea salt, finely ground

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 cup of coconut sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt (or unsweetened soy yogurt)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup mashed banana (I used 3 bananas)

3/4 cups semi-sweet dark chocolate chips

Instructions Make chia egg by combining ground chia and water in a bowl. Whisk with a fork and let sit for 10 minutes. Sift gluten-free flour into a large mixing bowl with baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. In a blender or food processor pulse oats until powder form and add to bowl. Mix dry ingredients to combine. In a saucepan melt coconut oil on medium-high heat. Remove and pour into the large mixing bowl with coconut sugar, coconut yogurt, vanilla, and chia egg. Whisk together to combine. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until just combined. Then add mashed banana and mix it again. Pour in chocolate chips and gently fold into batter. Preheat oven to 180C/350F. Rub a rectangular baking pan (I used a 9x5 inch pan) with coconut oil along the base and up the sides, (this will allow for easier removal after cooking). Pour batter into the pan and bake in the oven for 45-55 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. (If the top of the banana bread is getting too brown you can cover it with tinfoil. But I didn't need to do this.). Let cool for 15-20 minutes before removing from pan.

4. Chili Packed with Vegan Protein and Topped with Fresh Herbs

It's time to put the stockpile of beans to use! If you’re looking for the best vegan chili recipe then you’ve come to the right place. This vegan chili is easy to make, healthy and wholesome. It’s packed with protein using 3-beans: white beans, kidney, and black beans. Needless to say, it’s a hearty dish that you can enjoy for a quick dinner. And if you make enough to have leftovers, this recipe will keep in the fridge for up to one week.

Ingredients 1 yellow onion diced

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 cups carrots chopped (about 3 carrots)

1 red bell pepper chopped

1 yellow bell pepper chopped

1 can kidney beans (400 ml)

1 can white beans (400 ml)

1 can black beans (400 ml)

2 can diced tomatoes (400 ml each)

2 cups of water

1 tsp cayenne pepper flakes

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp lemon juice

pinch sea salt

Instructions In a large pot add onion, garlic, coconut oil, and sea salt. Bring to medium heat and cook to soften (10 mins). Add chopped carrots and bell peppers and continue cooking to soften (10 more minutes). Open canned beans, strain and rinse well. Add beans to pot with canned tomatoes and water. Stir to combine. Bring to a low simmer, then spice chili with cayenne pepper flakes, cumin, and paprika. Add lemon juice and sea salt to taste. Serve chili in bowls with bread, tortilla chips or scooped onto the rice.

5. Quick Chickpea Curry

Grab your can of chickpeas and box of rice and make this delicious and filling recipe for lunch or dinner. The spices in the curry sauce are simple and stay true to the simplicity of this recipe. The flavor is made by mixing cumin and turmeric into a coconut cream sauce and adding sea salt and cayenne pepper to taste. It's a cozy and wholesome dish everyone in your family will love as you sit together and enjoy each other's company at home.

Ingredients 1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 zucchini, chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 can coconut milk (200ml)

3/4 cup filtered water

2 cup cooked chickpeas

1 handful spinach

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Instructions In a saucepan add onion, garlic and coconut oil. Bring to medium heat and cook onion and garlic, stirring often until translucent (approx. 10 minutes). Add chopped zucchini and sauté stirring often until softened (approx. 10 minutes). Add tomato paste, cumin, turmeric, sea salt, coconut milk, and water. Stir to combine. Optional to add more spices (cumin, turmeric, tomato paste, and/or salt) and more coconut milk to taste if desired. Bring the curry to a light simmer. Pour in chickpeas and stir to combine. Then add a handful of spinach and stir until wilted. Add cayenne pepper to taste. Serve curry with brown rice, naan or pita bread.