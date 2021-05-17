Who needs plant-based energy, in the form of nutrient-rich sips and eats, to power through the longer days ahead? We do, and at The Beet, we are constantly trying the latest vegan or plant-based products so you don't have to waste your time or money on the wrong thing. Here the editors share what we are buying, trying, and loving right now. Order yours and have more energy (and more taste) in every day of your action-packed plant-filled life!

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

1. TranQuini Wowie Shot with Adaptogens to Stay Calm and De-Stress

When I need to power through my day, I want both energy and focus, a kind of zen superstate when I can get things done and quell the stress static in my brain. That's what these TranQuini drinks offer: Carbonated flavors with adaptogens. Now they make a "Wowie" Shot with hemp-infused adaptogens that taste like a natural blend of fruit juice and fizzy water, which forme is a great mix.

Try these new TranQuini Wowie shots which have just 10- calories and 20 mg of hemp to help your brain stay calm, focused and achieve the tasks on your to-do list. They come in adorable 2.5 ounce shot bottles, Use it any time you need to keep you calm and focused (and don't want to drink another cup of coffee). TranQuini calls itself "Positively Relaxing" and I agree. Stay positive and get the job done. Find out where to buy it here.

Stephanie's Favorite

1. Pure Grit BBQ Kit

Summer is just around the corner and thanks to Pure Grit, you don't have to feel left out at the family BBQ just because you're vegan. Take all the guesswork out of making fantastic plant-based dishes with the brand's kit that comes complete with BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and a smoky rub.

I used this kit last weekend to grill up some goods for non-vegan friends, and my friends and I were surprised how much Pure Grit's seasonings amplified the deliciousness of jackfruit, tofu, and tempeh to rival the real thing. I seasoned pulled jackfruit with the BBQ sauce and added it to a bun along with coleslaw and ruffle chips for the perfect pulled "pork" sandwich minus the pork. Then, I grilled up skewers of onion, tofu, and tempeh rolled in the smokey, sweet rub that transformed the bland plant-based proteins into grilled perfection, and topped with some hot sauce for a kick.

If you're in search of condiments that will level up everything you cook this season, look no further than Pure Grit. I'm already dreaming about the different ways I can use this kit, from making a BBQ aioli sauce to put on burgers to spicing up a chip dip with the hot sauce or baking a vegan mac and cheese topped with the smoky rub.

You can purchase Pure Grit's complete BBQ Kit on the brand's website here.

Hailey's Favorite

1. Vegan Bolognese Style Pasta Sauce

Trader Joe's vegan bolognese sauce is the secret ingredient that completely transforms pasta. A few nights ago, my mom bought homemade pasta from the local specialty store in town, and although the pasta was fresh and tasted amazing, it still needed more flavor - and that's when I added this vegan bolognese sauce that tastes just like the real thing, but better.

The sauce has a meaty texture since it's made with faux meat crumbles and also has a creamier texture than a red sauce. I thought to myself, 'this was too simple.' My pasta turned into a restaurant-quality dish and was a big hit in my family, even my carnivore brother was highly impressed by this product. This sauce is also a great way to make last-minute meals taste like they took hours to prep and cook.

To purchase this product, click here.

Caitlin's Favorite

1. Trader Joes Green Goddess Dressing

Trader Joe's Green Goddess dressing is hands-down the most-used item in my fridge. I love the bright, fresh flavors and how it tastes just like it was homemade. This Green Goddess dressing is for anyone looking for a healthy condiment but without having to make it from scratch. Besides salads, this dressing is a standout in grain bowls, sandwiches and tofu scrambles.

Finding dressings with minimal ingredients can be a challenge but this checks off all the boxes for me: It's vegan, gluten-free and has no fake ingredients. The Green Goddess dressing is just as healthy as it tastes, made with only simple ingredients including avocado, green onions, lemon juice, chives, parsley, basil, olive oil, yellow onion, basil, garlic, pepper and salt. Nutritionally, it has only 20 calories, 2 grams of fat, 1 gram of carbs and 95 milligrams of sodium in two tablespoons. This dressing also has no saturated fat or sugar.

You can find your nearest Trader Joes here.

Max's Favorite

1. Annie's Vegan Mac

Everyone loves a vegan macaroni, but sometimes it can be difficult to find a consistently good option. More and more vegan mac recipes and restaurant options have appeared over the last couple of years, but sometimes there's a need for an easier option. Annie's Vegan Mac is an amazing, cheap, and simple meal that brings box macaroni to all dairy-free and plant-based eaters. The vegan mac is available nationwide at most grocery retailers and brings an easy macaroni option with all of the flavors from its dairy cheese counterpart.

Alongside the original Vegan Mac, Annie's also offers an Organic Vegan Shells & Creamy Sauce made from pumpkin and sweet potatoes. I can't decide which one is my favorite between the two, but I suggest buying them both in bulk. If you are eating on a budget or feeding kids, the Annie's Vegan Mac selection makes perfect meals.

Also, Annie's released the Vegan Mac in personalized microwave cups for the people on the move. This cheap option makes for a great packed lunch or quick mid-day snack. All of these Annie's vegan macaroni can be found at retailers nationwide for between $1 and $3 a box.