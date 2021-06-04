Summer is just around the corner, and we're focusing on being as healthy as possible in order to have enough energy for the long, activity-packed summer days ahead.

At The Beet, we have the fun job of taste testing and reviewing some of the best new plant-based products on the market, and passing along our recommendations to you!

Here is what we are loving right now, so you don't have to waste your time or money on the wrong thing or puzzle through what to buy at the sore. Here, the editors share what we're buying, trying, and recommending to our friends.

We only recommend products that we truly love and would purchase ourselves. Order yours and have more energy and feel healthier, every day of your action-packed, plant-filled life!

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the week

1. Noochies! Organic Dog Cookies

Okay, this one isn't for me, but for Bonnie, the big beautiful Maremma who cuddles up at my feet at night. Some days she is the perfect dog and other days, let's just say she is incorrigible. Two days ago she grabbed a random steak off the ground in Central Park and clenched it in her chompers so hard I could not pry it loose. While that behavior (scavenging, not listening to me say "drop it!" over and over, as she drooled and bit down harder on her catch) ordinarily would not merit having a treat. But I was so relieved when I saw that Noochies makes a Pumplin organic formula with immune support. Pumpkin, as you dog owners know, helps with digestive health, meaning (sorry to be indelicate but... here goes:) no loose poops in the house. And these Noochies arrived just in time for Bonnie's steak meal to get digested without a hitch. She loves the cookies, scarfs them by the paw full, and they're small enough to be carried on a run in a small zip lock bag or if you're training your pooch to return to you from being off the leash on walks in the park. Check out all the flavors. Bonnie loves them and while she is not plant-based, her cookies now are! Love these. Buy them here or on amazon.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Bada Bean Bada Boom Snacks

We all know that as a vegan or plant-based eater, you should always pack a snack in your bag when you're on the go because it isn't always so easy to find a readily available plant-based option. But finding a snack that's as nutritious as it is convenient isn't always an easy feat either.

Luckily, Bada Bean Bada Boom makes protein-packed snacks using broad beans, and seasoning them in inventive flavors like Zesty Ranch, Buffalo Wing, Sweet Sriracha, and more, all completely vegan and allergen-friendly.

Each crunchy snack packs 6-8 grams of protein and is more than enough to satisfy any cravings when you're in a pinch or to give a delicious boost to any salad, soup, or use one of the sweet varieties in oatmeal or a smoothie bowl.

You can purchase Bada Bean Bada Boom snacks online here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Miami Cocktail Company - Bellini Spritz

Miami Cocktail Company has mastered the bellini in a can, something I've never heard of or seen before. I recently went to the Miami Food and Wine Festival and attended the Buddhas and Belinnis event, stumbling across this company that served up the cold, refreshing drink during a yoga flow. I was very impressed with this product, to say the least. The flavor is sweet, with hints of mango and lemon without being too sugary. In fact, each can have 110 calories and 0 grams of added sugar, finally, an alcoholic beverage that tasted good and was low in calories.

Aside from the delicious taste and nutrition, when you order the bellinis or any other of their other cocktail mixes, they arrive in a teal blue packaging that folds open with the drinks displayed side-by-side. The experience is pleasing and these drinks would make for a beautiful gift for anyone who loves a refreshing summer drink.

If you want to purchase Bellinis from Miami Cocktail Company, click here.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Rebbl Plant Protein Immunity Elixir

On the days I'm crunched for time after a workout, I love to grab a pre-made protein drink like Rebbl Plant Protein Immunity Elixir. Rebbl's dark chocolate protein elixir is hands-down the best plant-based protein drink I have ever tried. This rich chocolate protein elixir tastes so healthy and light, which is exactly what I want post-workout and has the exact creamy texture you want in a protein drink.

The dark chocolate elixir has 9 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein and contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. The protein blend in this drink is overall pretty clean and is made of yellow pea and sunflower. It also contains maca, ashwagandha, and reishi, which are all known to support immunity. Each bottle is USDA Organics, Non-GMO, Grain-Free, and has no cane sugar or artificial flavors. Rebbl also has the Immunity Elixirs available in three other flavors: Vanilla Protein, Turmeric Golden-Milk and Reishi Chocolate.

You can buy Rebbl Plant Protein Immunity Elixirs here.

Max's Favorites

1. Koia Magic Mango Smoothie

Koia presents some of the best on-the-go smoothies on the market. The protein smoothies pack the nutrients without losing the taste. The smoothies are available in a wide range of flavors for anyone's palette including chocolate banana, vanilla bean, strawberry dream, and coconut almond. My personal favorite is the magic mango, containing the perfect blend of mango, orange, and lemon. The coconut milk-based smoothie uses 80% less sugar than its competitors with only 9 grams of sugar, making it both delicious and healthy.

The smoothies make for a quick, easy breakfast option. I usually skip making breakfast too early in the morning, but a smoothie first thing is an easy way to pack in the nutrients to start the day. Kia's product is completely dairy-free and contains 4g of protein alongside a healthy dose of fiber, vitamin C, and Potassium. I highly recommend grabbing a couple of smoothies (and especially the magic mango) to give you some fuel for a busy week.