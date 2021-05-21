This week, focus on getting as healthy as you can, with summer just around the corner and the unofficial start of the season a week away (WoooHooo!). We are looking for energy, gut health, and healthy alternatives to the junk we've been piling into the cakehole all winter long (okay that may not be all of us, but Lucy is feeling the need to clean up her nutrition act).

Meanwhile, we have the fun job of taste testing and reviewing some of the best new plant-based products, and passing along our recommendations to you!

Here is what we are loving right now, so you don't have to waste your time or money on the wrong thing. Here, the editors share what we are buying, trying, and recommending to our friends. Order yours and have more energy and feel healthier, every day of your action-packed, plant-filled life!

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Tony Horton's Plant Life Protein Powder

I hate anything fake, which is why you will rarely see me take so much as an Advil. However lately I feel like I need more protein than I can get from my daily diet, and I tried Tony Horton's Plant Life Protein Powder and found it to be surprisingly clean, light, and real. It's made of Pumpkin, Sunflower, and Flax seeds, as well as Mung bean, which is what JUST Egg also uses in its excellent egg products. With 90 calories and 15 grams of protein, I am going to sip this after my workouts for the next two weeks and see what it does to my hunger levels and body composition. When I am a carb-seeking missile that usually means I am lacking in something, so I hope this will help. The other product Horton is bullish on his gut health product, Foundation Four, with fiber from organic vegetables like kale and broccoli, for improved digestion. (To read how it helped his leaky gut, check out my interview here.)

Stephanie Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Deux Enhanced Cookie Dough

Deux is truly a "have your cake and eat it too" brand: The dairy-free cookie doughs pack equal parts taste and healthy, functional ingredients, so you can indulge while also boosting your immunity, relieving stress, or giving your skin a dose of plant-based collagen.

These versatile cookie doughs can be eaten as is or placed on a baking tray and popped in the oven for just a few minutes to reveal equally-as-delicious cookies. Deux is available in flavors including classic Chocolate Chip, which supports immune function with Zinc and elderberry, protein-packed Peanut Butter Chocolate chip, collagen-enhanced Brownie Batter, and my personal favorite, Ginger Doodle, which is dosed with the adaptogen Ashwagandha to help relieve stress.

Deux's offerings are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and make a great treat baked or straight out of the fridge. 'Deux' yourself a favor and order some: Speaking from personal experience, the functional ingredients make it easy to excuse away eating a whole tub of cookie dough by filing it under the category of self-care.

Purchase Deux cookie doughs online here.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Tea Forte

Four weeks ago I decided to kick my coffee addition to see how I felt and in that time I've tried out almost every kind of tea from different brands to different flavors. I'm now heading into my 5th week on Monday and I have more energy, I sleep better, and I feel more relaxed throughout my days ever since I've given up what used to be my favorite drink.

Now, I found the best replacement to drink throughout the entire day and I really love every sip. Earl grey tea from Tea Forte, a high-end tea company that sells almost any kind of tea leaf you can imagine, is my new drink of choice. First, I love the packaging and that's what really drew me to the company in the first place. The tea leaves are in a triangular tea net with a firm structure and at the top, there is a dainty, adorable green leaf that sticks up in your mug or pot. But beyond what the eye can see, the taste of this tea is rich, flavorful, and made with quality ingredients, nothing tastes artificial about this product. If you're looking to curb your coffee cravings or simply want a tea you enjoy drinking, I recommend trying Tea Forte for all the best reasons.

To purchase earl grey or any tea from Tea Forte, click here.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

CAULIPOWER Sweet PotaTOASTS

For the days I'm craving avocado toast but want something more nutritious than bread, I make CAULIPOWER's Sweet PotaTOASTS. CAULIPOWER's Sweet PotaToasts turns plain old avocado toast or sandwiches into a healthier and easier restaurant-quality breakfast.

The roasted sweet potato slices are perfect for almond butter toast, the bun of any veggie or plant-based burger or even grilled cheese. Sweet potato toast is an easy way to sneak more veggies into your diet and it's more filling than regular bread. CAULIPOWER uses just one ingredient: Sweet Potato. You can also find another version of this toast seasoned with sea salt and olive oil

This product is for anyone who wants to eat healthier but doesn't want the hassle of cooking, like me. CAULIPOWER has made it just as easy as toasting a slice of bread. You can cook these slices in a toaster, skillet, oven or air fryer. If toasting is your cooking method of choice, I highly recommend toasting it about 5 times to get crispy.

You can buy CAULIPOWER Sweet PotaTOASTSS online at Amazon here.

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Upton's Natural Vegan Hot Dog

Whether you want a New York or Chicago-style hot dog, you've got to find the perfect plant-based hot dog, which can be trickier than several other plant-based meat alternatives. Upton's Natural Vegan Hot Dog presents an extremely delicious vegan dog option that can be dressed any way you want it.

Although more and more places across the country are incorporating a veggie dog, it's still difficult to find a good plant-based hot dog. Upton's vegan hot dog is available at more than 400 stores across the United States with plans to expand to even more retailers. If you can't find it at a store near you, then you can order it easily on veganessentials.com for delivery nationwide.

This vegan dog is perfect for summer grilling, so make sure you run by a store to pick up a package before the first grill-outs of the summer. Flavored with ground mustard, celery seed, and natural hickory smoke, the Upton vegan dog will satisfy anyone's summer meal craving.