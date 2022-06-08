Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is staying within character by turning the food industry upside down. Schnapp – who plays Will Byer in the Netflix hit – just announced that he is teaming up with Sprinkles to launch a limited-edition vegan cupcake. The cupcake will be be a partnership with the actor's vegan hazelnut spread TBH hat launched at the end of 2021.

The Vegan T Chocolate Hazelnut Cupcake, which drops in July, will feature Belgian dark chocolate cupcake with TBH’s signature Hazelnut Cocoa spread as the filling. The vegan cupcake will be topped with a vegan cream cheese frosting and cocoa powder. Schnapp and Sprinkles’ special-edition dessert will become available this July at all locations nationwide.

“The TBH Sprinkles cupcake is so exciting! As a New Yorker, Sprinkles is what I think of when I think of mind-blowing cupcakes—it’s so cool that TBH is the central oozy part of their second-ever vegan creation,” Schnapp told VegOut. “I tried it a few weeks ago while we were doing R&D, and it’s insanely delicious. The chefs really knocked it out of the park with this one.”

The new collaborative cupcake is anticipated to sell out. The pre-order for the vegan treat will be available for pick up and delivery on June 27 and 28. For in-person customers, the vegan cupcake is expected to reach all stores by July 1 or 2. Though the vegan hazelnut cupcake is only available for a limited time, Sprinkles offers one permanent red velvet cupcake year-round and expect to continue plant-based development.

“At Sprinkles, we are constantly innovating,” Sprinkles’ CEO Dan Mesches said. “This includes new mindful flavors as well as creatively teaming with our favorite brands. As such, we are thrilled to collaborate on a new vegan cupcake with Noah Schnapp featuring his TBH chocolate hazelnut butter. We share a commitment to creating the highest-quality and best-tasting product, which makes TBH the perfect partner to release a new vegan cupcake that is out-of-this-world decadent.”

Schnapp Launches Plant-Based Nutella

Last November, Schnapp’s launched his first company with TBH, entering the vegan market with a plant-based substitute for one of America’s favorite snacks. Schnapp revealed that he launched TBH because he noticed that several major brands ignored the concerns of the younger generation.

The 17-year-old actor noted that Gen-Z consumers often care about sustainability more than older generations. Concerns surrounding the climate crisis significantly influence younger consumers' buying habits.

“Transparency is definitely a major part of TBH,” Schnapp told Forbes at the time, “And this is super important for Gen Z [consumers] as I’ve noticed they like voting with their dollars. They want products that are better for you and better for the planet.”

With sustainability and transparency at the forefront, TBH aims to lead by example. A Pew Research survey found that 76 percent of Gen-Z participants believe that addressing climate change is a top priority. Another report concluded that the vast majority of these young consumers prioritize sustainable brands, claiming that 62 percent of Gen-Z participants stated they prefer to purchase sustainable brands even if it costs them 10 percent or more than their less sustainable counterparts.

More Celebrities Investing in the Vegan Market

Schnapp, 17, joins the ranks of a growing list of celebrities investing in vegan foods, and is one of the youngest vegan entrepreneurs around. Other young vegans including Billie Eilish and Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink have used their platforms to advocate for plant-based and sustainable living. Over recent years, more major athletes, pop stars, influencers, and actors have invested in the plant-based market including Robert Downey Jr., Paris Hilton, and Serena Williams.

For more on plant-based celebrity investments, check out The Beet’s list of 20 celebrities who invested in vegan food companies.