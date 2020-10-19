Starbucks is Now Testing a Completely Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Things are getting better and better over at Starbucks, where along with a new vegan cream cheese (from our favorite, Miiyoko's Creamery) they are now testing a fully vegan egg breakfast sandwich at one location in the Seattle area. (Hey, it's a start.)

The new Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich, which will set you back $5.45, is most likely made with JUST Egg's folded egg (an award-winning delicious mung-bean product that tastes like you just heated up an omelet in a pan), and a plant-based meat patty, likely from Impossible Foods, and a dairy-free cheese, possibly from Miyoko's, all toasted on an English muffin. We say likely because the chain has not yet confirmed the companies that have supplied the plant-based components, but speculation supports the fact that these are the makers of the Starbucks sandwich parts, and we read it in VegNews, a trusted source!

The same Seattle-area Starbucks location is testing a dish of "Potato Bake" bites made from plant-based egg (which sells for $4.75) and also an order of "Chickpea Bites" as well. Last month the chain introduced a cream cheese from Miyoko’s Creamery made of cashew milk, which is offered in two of the brand's signature flavors: Everything and Cinnamon Raisin, priced at $1 for every 1.5-ounce package. Our only wish? This "test" would come our way.