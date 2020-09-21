Anyone who is dairy-free or vegan is probably used to ordering a plain bagel at Starbucks and forgoing the cream cheese due to lack of dairy-free options. Well, we've got great news for you: Your order may be about to change because Starbucks teamed up with one of the leading dairy alternative brands, Miyoko's Creamery, to test vegan cream cheese at a location in Issaquah, Washington.

Miyoko's vegan cream cheese is made from cashew milk, organic coconut cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, and cultures. The spreads are available at Starbucks in two of the brand's signature flavors: Everything and Cinnamon Raisin and are priced at $1 for every 1.5-ounce package.

Starbucks pledged to become a more sustainable company and is living up to its promise of more plant-based options this year. This summer alone, Starbucks launched a vegan pink drink called Iced Guava Passionfruit and a meatless sandwich made out of Impossible meat.

Starbucks revealed that dairy was responsible for a shocking 21% of the corporation's carbon footprint. In response to this, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson laid out a plan for the popular chain to become more eco-friendly through stocking plant-based options like dairy-free milk and investing in reusable packaging and better ways to manage waste.

Starbucks has offered plant-based milk alternatives such as soy milk far before other chains did and hopefully will soon be adding dairy-free cream cheese to its menu for good. If a coffee giant like Starbucks added Miyoko's to the menu, other major brands such as Dunkin Donuts will likely follow suit. We're rooting for a successful test in Washington and are crossing our fingers that Miyoko's vegan cream cheese will become a permanent menu item at Starbucks locations nationwide.