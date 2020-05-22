Starbucks Debuts a New Vegan Pink Drink Just in Time for Summer

Starbucks devotees, it's time to hit the drive-through because the beloved coffee-chain has added a new refreshing pink drink to their menu just in time for the heat of summer. The best part? The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, which debuted this week, is entirely vegan, opting for coconut milk in the ingredients to add a creamy flavor instead of traditional dairy milk. The drink is made with "Guava juice blend with notes of passionfruit hand-shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger along with coconut milk and ice for a deliciously smooth and creamy beverage to uplift your day."

This new offering comes as the chain strives to add more plant-based options to their menu. In an interview with Bloomberg, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson acknowledged the growing demand for drinks made with plant-based milks like coconut milk, saying, “The consumer-demand curve is already shifting,” Johnson said, with nearly 20% of Starbucks customers already opting for non-dairy milk. Starbucks just launched a partnership with Oatly oat milk in the midwest. That move is in reaction to more of the chain’s customers choosing "milk made from almond, coconuts, soy or oats.” The company is also testing a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in Canada that will hopefully make its way to the US.

While Starbucks does already carry a few vegan food and drink options on their menu, we're always excited to see a new addition to their plant-based offerings. Earlier this spring, the brand debuted two limited-edition vegan drinks: The Iced Golden Ginger Drink, and the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, which both use coconut milk in lieu of dairy products, and are still currently available.

Have you tried any of Starbucks' new vegan spring and summer drinks? Let us know in the comments below!