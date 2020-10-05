JUST Egg has redefined plant-based alternatives with it's folded egg alternative and it comes as no surprise, at least to us, that it won Best Plant-Based Protein at The World Plant-Based Awards 2020 virtual ceremony.

The mung-bean and turmeric-based egg alternative is a fan-favorite amongst non-vegans and vegans alike. The plant-based scramble was just the beginning of successful products for this company, as it introduced a folded, pre-cooked egg earlier this year which is perfect for anyone on the go who doesn't want to sacrifice taste for a healthy breakfast. The folded egg can be quickly heated up in a toaster, microwave or oven.

The Best Plant-Based Protein category consisted of many innovative brands including Good Catch Foods, Lightlife, OmniFoods, Plantcraft, and Gold & Green. FoodBev Media runs the award show with the goal of celebrating innovation and excellence across the plant-based food and drink industry, according to its site.

The World Plant-Based Awards voted JUST Egg, "Best Innovation in the egg substitute and sustainability. Cholesterol-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and packed with more protein than a conventional egg." You can now find JUST in 17,000 grocery stores across the country, including Walmart, Giant, Kroger, Acme, Whole Foods and Wegmans.

For the full award show, watch the video below.