Now it will be even easier to find JUST Egg, the mung bean-based egg alternative that has fans swooning over how realistic the product is. It's been available in grocery stores for months, but the brand's expansion into a total of 17,000 stores across the country will include many well-known supermarkets, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Giant, Food Lion, Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Acme, Kroger and all Kroger-owned stores such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, Fry’s and Mariano’s.

JUST's expansion into these new retailers is their largest roll-out to date and represents a 40 percent increase in the brand's retail footprint. Earlier this year, the company lowered the price of its egg substitute by nearly half, making it not only an alternative to chicken eggs taste-wise but also priced competitively.

“Bringing JUST Egg to thousands of additional cities and towns across America is a proud moment for our team," says Josh Tetrick, CEO of JUST Inc.

Only last month JUST Egg celebrated selling the plant-based equivalent of 50 million chicken eggs. With the rapid expansion of JUST Egg all over the country, this will encourage more people to choose a healthier egg alternative that can be used and tastes the same (and in our opinion better!) as normal eggs. The company has also been preparing for an IPO, which industry experts say could come earlier than expected. Now you'll get to try the tasty egg alternative, and serve up some JUST omelets to the egg-lovers in your household.