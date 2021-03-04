Atlanta’s vegan scene experienced an invigorating shift when local Pinky Cole opened the doors to her fast-casual burger chain, Slutty Vegan and the plant-based eatery’s success changed Atlanta’s food scene, overnight, leading Cole to open several locations and brought attention to the importance and potential of plant-based food. The vegan restauranteur is at it again, this time opening a Philly Cheesesteak concept called Dinkies in Atlanta. The new vegan cheesesteak restaurant is a partnership with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and combines everything people love from Slutty Vegan’s comforting, filling menu with Big Dave’s Cheesesteak expertise, leading to a flavorful all-vegan menu.

Dinkies set up shop inside of Bar Vegan, the plant-based concept bar from Pinky Cole. The bar hosts an extensive list of vegan drinks and familiar menu favorites from her Atlanta-favorite restaurant, located inside of the Ponce City Market. The blend of delicious Philly recipes from Hayes combined with Cole’s knowledge of plant-based foods gives consumers the perfect indulgence. The sandwich spot serves a mouth-watering list of vegan cheesesteaks with cauliflower wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, tater tots, and Impossible meat.

“Teaming up with Darrick of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks was a no-brainer,��� Cole said. “At Dinkies, customers get to experience authentic vegan Philly [cheesesteaks] that taste great. We are excited to bring this fresh concept to the Atlanta market, with future plans to expand.”

Cole’s Slutty Vegan chain is only the top layer to her popularity. Beyond expanding her well-loved business, the Atlanta restaurant owner has set up college funds for the children of Rayshard Brooks, a Black Atlanta resident fatally shot by police on June 12th, and launched a scholarship program where she gave $10,000 college scholarships to 30 juvenile offenders. Cole’s continued community service is limitless. Last summer, she teamed up with Impossible Foods and Jermaine Dupri to feed voters at the polls, showcasing once again her unwavering support for the Atlanta community.

Slutty Vegan continues to grow at an accelerating pace. With the popularity of plant-based eateries on the rise, Pinky Cole shows no signs of stopping her dedication to vegan food. Slutty Vegan shocked Atlanta with comfort food so close to the real thing that anyone who visits will enjoy their experience. Now, Dinkies provides a specialized, appetizing vegan menu that any fans of Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, or Pinky Cole will need to try for themselves.