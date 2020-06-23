Aisha 'Pinky' Cole, founder of beloved Black-owned Atlanta restaurant The Slutty Vegan has teamed up with the Historically Black Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to offer full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' four children when they are ready to attend college.

Brooks, 27, was fatally shot on June 12th at a Wendy's by police after they discovered him sleeping in his vehicle. A father of four, Brooks was running away when the shots were fired. The Atlanta community has been heartbroken by this injustice and looking for ways to support his family, which includes his three daughters, ages 8, 2, and 1, as well as his 13-year-old stepson. CAU alumna Pinky Cole and CAU's Preisdent Dr. George T. French Jr. have stepped up to create these college scholarships, which are valued at an estimated $600,000 and include not only tuition but room and board.

In a statement, Dr. French explained, “The senseless death of Mr. Brooks will undoubtedly have long-term financial effects on the family and these scholarships will not only provide them with a means to access a world-class education but will help them on their pathway of success.”

“It was without hesitation that we made the decision to partner with our notable alumna and entrepreneur Pinky Cole to help the family and children of Mr. Rayshard Brooks," French said.

This is just one of the ways that The Pinky Cole Foundation has helped to uplift the Atlanta community, previously holding an event called 'Votenik' earlier this month in partnership with famed music producer Jermaine Dupri to help feed voters while they waited in hours-long lines to cast their ballots.