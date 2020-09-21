Major forces in veganism are teaming up to help boost voter registration ahead of the November election. Music mogul and longtime vegan and Creative Advisor to The Beet, Jermaine Dupri, Pinky Cole, owner of the popular Atlanta vegan restaurant Slutty Vegan (along with her foundation) are partnering with Impossible Foods to urge people to register to vote in virtual Zoom town hall meetings starting September 22 and reoccurring every Tuesday at 4 pm EST through November 3rd, Election Day.

“VoteNik Zoom to the Polls,” is the first of its kind virtual voter registration drive, and is set to feature a prominent host every week from civic and community organizations including local National Pan-Hellenic Council members as well as a surprise celebrity guest each week.

“The most important part of every election is for people to participate and cast their vote,” said Jermaine Dupri. “We created VoteNik to help educate people on the ways they can register, participate in this historic election, have fun, and eat healthy all while doing it!”

“I’m passionate about voting rights, social justice, and delicious food -- and this is an incredible opportunity to combine all three things,” said Pinky Cole, a former television producer who helped launch the burgeoning Black vegan movement in Atlanta when she opened Slutty Vegan. “In every election cycle, there's a lot of attention on who voted and why, but a more critical question is, ‘Who is not voting — and what impact does that have?’ VoteNik is designed to encourage voter turnout and propel larger conversation about the voting process.”

VoteNik Zoom to the Polls Schedule

Sept. 22: Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon, an economic leader and educator who is the founder of the Village Market ATL, which she created to bring national exposure to black-owned businesses. Dr. Hallmon's mission is to "support the sustainability of socially conscious, community-minded, Black entrepreneurs, and Black-owned startups."

Sept. 29: Eunique Jones Gibson, founder of Because of Them We Can®, a multimedia platform that reaches millions of people monthly with content that amplifies positive

Black news. Her mission is to celebrate culture and community beyond the internet.

Oct. 6: Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama. A native of

Birmingham and graduate of Cumberland School of Law, Mayor Woodfin is the former president of the Birmingham Board of Education. Throughout his career, he has worked in various positions for the City of Birmingham, which is why he’s committed to bringing a new vision and energy to a city where he wants residents to have every opportunity to grow to their fullest potential.

Oct. 13: Chaka Zulu, Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son

Entertainment Inc. and founder of the lifestyle brand Culture Republic, which launched

and navigated the brands of superstars such as T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, Outkast, Cee-Lo Green, 8 Ball & MJG, B.O.B., Dj Drama, and Big K.R.I.T.

For more information visit Votenik2020.com