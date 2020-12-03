If you love sinful and fudgy recipes, made with better-for-you ingredients, The Beet now offers you a free brand new 12-day recipe plan that delivers 'Healthier-for-You' Dessert of the Day to your inbox every morning, along with three other plant-based recipe ideas to make that day.

When you sign up, starting today, you will get 12 days of delicious plant-based, low-sugar dessert recipes made with mostly whole foods, totally dairy-free ingredients and often they are oil-free and even gluten-free (but not all, so check before you make each one). These desserts will be delivered straight to your inbox every morning along with three other recipes for healthier-for-you plant-based breakfasts, lunches and dinners to provide you with meals that compliment the desserts. Each newsletter will bring you four recipes to make cooking from home more delightful and delicious not to mention healthy and plant-based, so everyone in your household will be complimenting the chef this holiday season.

The desserts are the creation of plant-based recipe developer Britt Berlin, known as @the_bananadiaries on IG. She has also made follow-along videos to show you the step-by-step and every level of baker or cook can make these beautiful baked goods easily at home.

So don't delay because the healthier-for-you desserts are waiting to come your way. Just think: With these plant-based recipes, you can have your cake and eat healthy, too.