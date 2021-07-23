Plant-Based Favorites of the Editors: What to Buy This Week

Every week, it seems there are more amazing, interesting, and delicious plant-based products hitting the market, from non-dairy ice cream to probiotic drinks, to healthier snacks made from vegetables, fruits, and nutritious ingredients that deliver more health benefits than the snacks you grew up on.

We all know we need to try to eat healthier, and that means getting five or more servings a day of fresh (or frozen) vegetables, fruit, and swapping out meat and dairy. So far only 1 in 10 Americans gets their 5-a-day vegetable and fruit servings. We are here to help, and to suggest ways to ditch meat and dairy and instead of getting out protein from legumes, nuts, seeds, and plant-based foods. Each week, the Editors of The Beet recommend our favorite vegan or plant-based products, to make it even easier (and tastier) to know what to buy at the store or online market, to eat more plant-based too. These products make it easier to eat plant-based and enjoy every bite.

Here are the latest plant-based products to add to your grocery list or cart, that can make your decision to go plant-based easier and more satisfying right now. Check out the favorite plant-based products of the week from the editors of The Beet, and share yours on The Beet's Facebook page. We all want to be healthy and plant-based together. What's your pick of the week? Here are ours.

Lucy's Favorite

1. Valencia Oranges

Sometimes we forget the basics. This month, oranges are in season (yes they are summer fruit, and we only eat them all winter because they are so good for us. Oranges have anti-inflammatory properties, packed with hesperidin, a flavonoid that has been linked to lowering inflammation in the body, which can be a precursor to disease. They are also kick-ass for your immune system, offering 70 percent of your recommended daily vitamin C in one orange. Oranges are also full of fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar and keeps you fuller longer. Add yours to salads, drinks, or just eat them out of the peel, like kids do. Oranges are a good idea all year round but especially now. Stay healthy out there!

Stephanie's Favorite

1. Red Clay Original Hot Sauce

As a hot sauce connoisseur, finding a product with the perfect balance of spice, sweetness, and smokiness can take some testing. Red Clay Hot Sauce was crafted by a Southern chef with a talent for striking this delicate balance and is made from sweet, mild Fresno chili peppers and French white wine vinegar, barrel-aged in bourbon barrels for a complex, balanced, and award-winning flavor.

Lucky for vegan eaters, this hot sauce is totally vegan-friendly and can take your tofu scramble or burrito up a few notches. For those not shy of spice, the Hot really packs a punch, but the Mild has enough tang to satisfy those who just want a kick of heat. If you're looking to upgrade your classic Tabasco to something a little different, I would highly recommend checking out Red Clay.

You can purchase Red Clay Hot Sauce on the brand's website or on Amazon.

Hailey's Favorite

1. Aura Bora

Aura Bora herbal sparkling water is the best carbonated flavored water I’ve ever tasted. I’m normally not a big fan of flavored seltzer water because most of the time, the flavors taste artificial. But not that I found Aura Bora, I'm obsessed. Aura Bora’s flavors are so unique and made with natural ingredients, you can easily taste the difference between this brand and others. My favorite flavor so far is cucumber lavender, my spa water. It tastes more like cucumber than lavender but it’s subtle, not too strong, but not too light. It’s actually the perfect ratio, just how I like it.

My second favorite flavor is the cactus rose, which was an unusual first sip but then it grew on me. I wasn’t sure what cactus was going to taste like, but I've had wild cactus fruit (prickly pear) before and it tastes exactly like it. The rose flavor is stronger than the cactus in my opinion but again, the flavors are subtle, not overpowering so it tastes like a fresh, clean sip of sweet floral.

My third favorite flavor is the peppermint watermelon, which almost tastes like the flavors from a fruity mint gum, except made with quality ingredients. This drink is extremely refreshing and I can only imagine how it tastes with ice, fresh mint leaves, and a splash of alcohol. I totally recommend trying Aura Bora if you’re looking to replace your go-to seltzer because this product will definitely do it.

You can purchase Aura Bora on the brand's website.

Caitlin's Favorite

1. Good Foods Buffalo-Style Dip

Buffalo dip is my all-time favorite appetizer but I could never find a pre-made version that is both healthier and plant-based until I stumbled upon Good Foods Buffalo-Style Dip in the grocery store. Good Foods Buffalo-Style dip is made with real, simple ingredients such as cauliflower, carrots, red bell peppers, almonds, and almond butter, making it a healthier alternative to a classic app. This dip is also made with hot sauce, which gives it a spicy kick that you look for in buffalo dip.

The best part about this dip is it tastes even better than regular buffalo dips (yes, even homemade ones) and you won't feel like your splurging on a snack or appetizer when you eat this. In two tablespoons there are only 40 calories, 3 grams of carbs and it has no saturated fat or added sugars. Since it is low in carbs, it also makes a killer keto-friendly snack. This buffalo dip is delicious with tortilla chips but if you feel like getting creative, use it as a topping on dairy-free pizza or as a marinade for buffalo cauliflower. Click here to find out where you can buy Good Foods near you.

Max's Favorite

1. Maya Kaimal Vegan Tikka Masala

Maya Kaimal's famous simmer sauces oftentimes include ghee, butter, or milk products, making it impossible for plant-based eaters to get the satisfaction of the delicious, easy curry base right at home. Kaimal, however, felt inspired to release a vegan version of the company's famous Tikka Masala simmer sauce. The tomato-based creamy curry sauce makes the perfect dinner for anyone who wants an easy, Indian meal at home.

The simmer sauce is perfect for finishing off a saute of chickpeas, cauliflower, or eggplant. I would suggest making a curry sauce with any of the three. The vegan curry is made to satisfy the same Tikka Masala craving without any animal products. Instead of dairy cream, the Vegan Tikka Masala uses coconut milk and coconut cream to replicate the creaminess of the non-vegan version. The favorite, North Indian curry is now made available for all plant-based shoppers nationwide and can be ordered online at the company's website.