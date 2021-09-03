Plant-Based Favorites of the Editors: What to Buy This Week

Every week, more and more innovative plant-based products hit the shelves. Here at The Beet, we are always happy to see a growing selection of snacks, treats, and staples for plant-based eaters, but it can be overwhelming to know which items are worth a purchase. This is why our editors do a weekly roundup of the best plant-based and vegan products, so you can buy before you try and know that you're getting the best option on the market.

Here are the latest plant-based products to add to your grocery list or cart, that can make your decision to go plant-based easier today. From simple health boosters like a delicious probiotic-packed kombucha to time-saving solutions like premade meals, the editors of The Beet are here to show you which plant-based products you should sample this week.

What's your current favorite plant-based product? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Remedy Kombucha, Live Cultured, Organic, No Sugar

Normally I am not one of those kombucha lovers who extoll the virtues of their favorite drinks. However this week I edited a research-backed story about the benefits of probiotics for health and weight loss, and one of the best sources of probiotics for gut health is fermented food and drinks, like kombucha. So I went ahead and tried a new brew: Remedy Kombucha, which is made with no sugar, from live cultures, in small batches, and the "old school" way of brewing each batch for 30 days. All I can say is: I love this stuff. It's fresh, with a ginger taste that feels like a homemade drink, and nicely unsweet, so it hits the spot when you're thirsty but don't want sugar with your beverage.

Remedy's story is one of the founders, a couple, batching it up at their kitchen table, back in 2012 before kombucha was a household staple, and they insisted on using all-natural organic ginger and other ingredients that you could find at a local farm stand. Now the company produces coconut water and four flavors of kombucha and I plan to keep these on hand and stocked for myself and guests.

You can find Remedy drinks on amazon or the company's website.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Prismatic Plants Good Night CBD CBN Blend

Prismatic Plants is one of those brands that draws you in with its chic, artistic aesthetic and makes you a dedicated customer with its high-quality products. I was able to test out the company's Good Night tincture, a blend of CBD, CBN, medicinal mushrooms, and adaptogenic herbs for sleep.

I often experience stretches of weeks of time where I can't seem to get any restful sleep and wake up groggy, tired, and foggy, so I've been searching for an all-natural solution that can help me get a quality night's sleep during the times where I'm experiencing insomnia. I try to avoid products with melatonin as for me it seems to throw my circadian rhythms off too much, so I was pleased to see a clean ingredient list on this Good Night tincture with plant-based compounds that I am familiar with.

I thought that it might take a super-sized dose to get me quickly to sleep, but with just a few drops under the tongue, I find myself falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer, without any of the fogginess when I wake up. If you're searching for a sleep aid with natural ingredients that truly work, I couldn't recommend Prismatic Plants any higher.

You can purchase Prismatic Plants tinctures on the brand's website.

Louisa's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Strong Roots Kale and Quinoa Burger

It was a hard decision of which Strong Roots product to pick as my favorite, as they are all really good. The cauliflower hash browns, mixed root vegetable fries, and broccoli and purple carrot bites are all tasty and convenient products for when you're short of time but want to eat something that still contains real vegetables and whole grains.

But back to the kale and quinoa burger. It's a low-sugar burger with only 160 calories but it doesn't compromise on taste. The ingredients list, although quite long, consists of recognizable foods such as veg, grains, herbs, and spices. Pair it with a crisp salad for a quick and easy lunch or midweek evening meal.

Having only entered the US in 2020, Strong Roots recently announced their expansion into over 1000 Kroger stores, in addition to already being available in Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods.

You can find your nearest Strong Roots retailer on the brand's website.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Lemon Perfect Beverages

Lemon Perfect beverages are five calories per bottle naturally flavored with different kinds of fruits like dragon fruit mango, lemon, peach and raspberry, strawberry passion fruit, and many more. These refreshing drinks are extremely hydrating and spruce up a boring glass of water.

After a workout, I reach for a Lemon Perfect instead of water because the taste is more satisfying after a sweat. I love the lemon flavor because it's simply what I expect, cold lemon water ready at hand, no chopping or squeezing to do.

For a bold flavor, I love the raspberry peach for its sweet taste. It's actually incredible that there are only 5 calories in these drinks because you would think there's a lot more.

I recommend drinking these products all year long and for anyone who wants to try them out, check out Lemon Perfect's website.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Elmhurst Unsweetened Almond Milk

On the days when I don't have time to make almond milk from scratch, I keep Elmhurst Unsweetened Almond Milk stocked in my fridge. The first time I tried Elmhurst, I was blown away by how flavorful and natural it tasted. Elmhurst is the cleanest store-bought milk I have ever tried and it's only made with two ingredients: Filtered water and almonds.

Elmhurst almond milk has a silky and smooth consistency and tastes just as healthy as it is. One serving has 130 calories, 11 grams of fat, 5 mg of sodium, 3g carbs, 5 grams of protein, and no added sugar. Elmhurst is a versatile dairy alternative that you can drink by the glass or add to smoothies, protein shakes, or even waffle and pancake mix. Elmhurst is a bit expensive, priced around $7 per 32-ounce container, but if you're trying to eat cleaner, it's worth it. If you aren't an almond milk fan, Elmhurst also has other plant-based milks including cashew, walnut, hazelnut, and oat.

To buy Elmhurst Almond Milk, click here.

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

nutpods Almond + Coconut Dairy-Free Creamer

Typically, I avoid cream in my coffee altogether, but on occasion, I appreciate the treat of a nice vanilla flavoring. However, I’ve been hard-pressed to find a dairy-free alternative that packs the right amount of flavor and creaminess into the perfect balance. The nutpods Almond + Coconut French Vanilla Creamer is the first dairy-free creamer that is delivered.

The nutpods dairy-free creamer contains no extra sugar, allowing for the natural, subtle sweetness of the fresh vanilla bean to come through. The creamer truly adds to the cup of coffee rather than overwhelm it.

For the consumer who doesn’t want cream in their coffee every time, nutpods are the prime product. The small 11.2 fl ounce containers come priced at either $3.50 per container or 14.95 per 4-pack. The affordable plant-based milk is a frontrunner on the market, providing a little something extra. Beyond the French Vanilla, the company features several other flavors including Hazelnut, Caramel, and Original in different varieties such as its Oat Creamer line. This brand brings something to the table for everyone’s cup of coffee.

If you wish to purchase bulk packs of any product, then check out the company's website here.