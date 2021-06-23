Oatly’s Vegan Soft Serve Heads West: Here’s Where to Find It

Oatly’s oat milk soft serve is making its debut at the San Francisco location of Gott’s Roadside restaurant. Located inside of the historic Ferry Building, Gott’s menu will now include Oatly’s rare soft serve in three flavors: Vanilla, chocolate, and a chocolate-vanilla swirl. The restaurant launch follows Oatly’s recent partnership with Northeast-based frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, which marked the first time the soft serve became openly available.

“We are thrilled to be the first location in San Francisco to offer Oatly’s vegan soft serve,” Gott’s Culinary Director Jennifer Rebman said. “We are committed to offering quality products at Gott’s, and Oatly has created an iconic summer treat that is 100-percent plant-based, tastes amazing, and is a perfect addition to our soft-serve line-up.”

Gott’s has been steadily adding to its plant-based offerings, marketing this menu towards a growing number of vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diners. The restaurant became one of the first fast-casual establishments in the country to include the Impossible Burger in 2017. Now, Gott’s remains a pioneer for plant-based foods, upholding its reputation by partnering with the oat milk giant. The soft serve can be purchased in small ($3.99), medium ($4.99), and large ($5.99) sizes, and comes with a variety of toppings for any customer’s preference.

Earlier this month, Oatly teamed up with New York City-based 16 Handles to begin featuring the new vegan soft serve at all 32 locations. Before the partnership, 16 Handles did feature several oat milk-based soft serve flavors, but the Oatly sponsored soft-serve delivers two new vegan flavors including iced latte and vanilla. The companies announced that beginning on July 6th, the chain will also offer chocolate and chai tea flavors.

“We’ve been expanding our non-dairy offerings for years,” 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi told VegOut. “So when the 16 Handles culinary team had the chance to work with our favorite oat milk brand, we jumped at the chance.”

Before 16 Handles and Gott’s, the vegan soft serve debuted exclusively at two Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums in the United States. The Swedish oat milk company launched the vegan soft serve at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL (home of the Chicago Cubs) and Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX (Home of the Texas Rangers). The vegan soft serve is offered in vanilla and chocolate flavors at most concessions across both stadiums.

In May, Oatly entered the public market after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq. The IPO raised $1.4 billion dollars, resulting in a 30 percent share spike. The share price was initially valued at $17 per share and has now reached $26 a share.