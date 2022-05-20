What could be better than healthy food delivered right to your doorstep? Mosaic Foods – the direct-to-consumer meal delivery company – just announced that it will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Brooklyn, NY. The plant-based meal subscription service plans to provide American consumers with its specialty, health-centric frozen meals through its new retail arm. Mosaic Foods Market will provide customers with meals to help make eating plant-based easier than ever. They are offering both vegan and vegetarian options

Mosaic Foods is working to change the healthy eating world, developing affordable and accessible options otherwise unavailable to millions of Americans. The company intends to promote sustainably in our food systems. The fully prepped, ready-to-heat, flash-frozen meals will be available at the storefront located at 607 Vanderbilt Ave in Brooklyn. This opening weekend (May 20 - May 22), the first 100 consumers will receive a free reusable tote and complimentary smoothie. Mosaic Food aims to help provide people with the tools to eat healthier and more sustainably, overcoming the typical accessibility challenges.

“An estimated 50 percent of Americans want to eat less meat, but less than 10 percent are vegan or vegetarian. There are many challenges to making the switch - changing the way you cook, shop, and the restaurants you go to,” Mosaic Co-Founder and CEO Matt Davis said. “We saw an opportunity with Mosaic Foods Market to offer people the ability to try Mosaic meals through individual purchase, without the commitment of an online subscription to show consumers just how easy making the switch can be.”

This grocery concept will work to provide plant-based foods to the community, emphasizing store-only offers and introducing new categories to the retail location. Mosaic distinguishes itself from other plant-based delivery services because its meals are prepared in small batches and then flash-frozen to preserve flavor and freshness for customers.

“Our goal is to make plant-centric eating more accessible and approachable for everyone while reducing food waste,” Mosaic Co-Founder Sam McIntire added. “The frozen food supply chain is fundamentally more sustainable than the legacy model that grocery stores and big food are trying to preserve.”

The in-person store provides customers with exclusive side options including Lemony Roasted Potatoes, Braised Coconut Spinach, Harissa Glazed Carrots, Cajun Corn & Okra, and Balsamic Sprouts & Carrots as well as the company’s signature soups, veggie bowls, oat bowls, and more.

The storefront announcement closely follows the company’s recent expansion into the North East. Mosaic offers its plant-based subscription service to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont as well as Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and California. Mosaic is working to undercut the unsustainable food system in the United States with this expansion effort.

“More than 30 percent of food grown in America goes to waste because of inefficiencies in farming and distribution. By cooking and flash freezing our meals, we're taking a huge bite out of food waste, and the meals you purchase won't go bad on you at home. Internationally, there is also a rich history of selling exclusively frozen food in retail, and we aim to bring this trend stateside by opening Mosaic Foods Market in Brooklyn.”

Plant-Based Delivery Services

Mosaic Foods is not the first plant-based delivery service in the United States. Other companies have set out to make vegan eating more accessible than ever before, especially following the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. Companies including Freshly, Plantable, and Splendid Spoon have released vegan menus fit for delivery that allow customers to eat healthier from the comfort of their homes.

Splendid Spoon recently acquired a $12 million investment package dedicated to expanding US delivery services. The company has revealed that its consumer base has surpassed 20,000 people since it launched in 2020, signifying the growing demand for accessible plant-based meals.

Last month, New York City's Eleven Madison Park recognized the demand for plant-based delivery and launched its own weekly delivery box service. The Michelin-Star restaurant will provide customers with several chef-crafted dishes for their busy schedules.

