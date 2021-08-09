Meal Delivery Service Freshly Releases a Fully Plant-Based Menu

Food giant Nestle is launching a completely vegan ready-made meal line, providing consumers with chef-prepared meals available through a delivery service. Nestle’s brand Freshly just announced its new Purely Plant menu that will feature six plant-based options that boast nutritional and delicious value. The innovative food line aims to broadcast the delicious potential of plant-based foods, bringing both plant-based and non-plant-based consumers quick, easy, and accessible vegan options right to their doorsteps.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with a convenient way to incorporate minimally processed, plant-based meals into their routines,” Freshly Founder and CEO Mike Wystrach said. “We recognize that it can be challenging to eat a more plant-based diet without sacrificing on taste; but with the launch of Freshly’s Purely Plant, we’re laser-focused on delivering a variety of delicious, convenient, and better-for-you meal options, while also supporting flexitarians looking to make simple changes towards a more plant-based lifestyle.”

Freshly’s Purely Plant selections will include an Indian-Spiced Chickpea Curry Bowl with Basmati Rice, Lentils & Veggies, a Farmstead Baked Pasta featuring Melty Cashew Cheeze & Seasonal Veggies, a Creamy Buffalo Cauli Mac & Cheeze with Garlic Roasted Broccoli, a Moroccan Herb Falafel Bowl with Garlicky Hummus & Toasted Quinoa, a Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger with Sticky Carrot Jam & Summer Veggie Saute, and an Unwrapped Salsa Verde Burrito with Purely Plant Crumbles. The meals will provide consumers with a wide range of cuisines to choose from, fitting any desired palette.

The Purely Plant line was designed to enhance the nutritional value of the plant-based versions of these dishes. The company spent years developing plant-based meat that combines pea protein with legumes, seeds, pulses, grains, and vegetables to perfect fiber and protein-rich products. The company is hoping that it can provide healthy dishes that mirror consumer’s familiar favorites and inspire them to try the plant-based option.

Currently, consumers can order the burger, curry bowl, and burrito nationwide while the remaining menu items will debut on August 22. The meals can be ordered as part of Freshly’s four, six, eight, 10, or 12-meal plans starting at $8.49 per meal. The brand launch is part of Nestle’s greater effort in developing vegan foods to add to its product lines.

Freshly developed its Purely Plant productions to adhere to a changing consumer base. As consumer behavior shifts towards plant-based foods. The company reported that 65 percent of its customer base now identifies as “flexitarian,” meaning that most of its consumers are moving away from meat-eating. The company also aims to take advantage of the rising plant-based market, which in all categories reached $7 billion in 2020.

Nestle’s plant-based development started years ago, but during recent years, the company has accelerated its efforts to meet a growing plant-based consumer base. In 2017, the company acquired the vegetarian brand Sweet Earth, releasing several plant-based options such as the Awesome Burger, Awesome Grounds, and vegan cheddar stuffed sausages.

The company has also revealed several redesigned vegan classics including the Kit Kat candy bar in UK, Australia, and South America as well as a McDonald’s Burger in Germany. The German McDonald’s featured the Swiss company’s Garden Gourmet Sensational Burger as a part of The Big Vegan TS burger. The international food giant has changed the food scene and plant-based selections worldwide, providing an example to competitors that plant-based is only increasing in popularity and profit.