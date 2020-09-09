Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Fast-Casual Vegan Restaurant in LA

Hey Los Angeles friends, there’s a new casual vegan eatery in town and it's helmed by a Michelin-starred chef. That’s right, at L.A.’s VitaBowl, Chef Dominique Crenn—who is the only female chef in America to achieve three Michelin stars (the accolade is for her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn)—has opened a delivery-only vegan haunt serving delicious, nutrient-dense fare like you wouldn’t believe. Crenn was inspired to start the plant-based restaurant, which works on a subscription model, following her own battle with breast cancer.

“Diet is paramount for our immune health. Last year when I was tackling breast cancer head-on, I considered every morsel I put into my body. Today, I stand here healthy and strong because I had access to the best ingredients,” Crenn told VegNews. “I founded VitaBowl alongside [restaurateur] Charles Michael Yim because I am inspired to create an easy solution for people who are either wanting to take control of their immune health or if they require specific nutrition when managing a diagnosis. Not to mention, eating plant-based is incredibly beneficial to our planet.”

Indeed, amid the current coronavirus pandemic, there’s never been a more timely moment to hone in on eating as healthfully as possible (and did we mention a study found that coronavirus can live on meat, poultry, and fish for up to three weeks?) At VitaBowl, the food is grounded in four guiding principles: That what we put into our bodies can heal us from within; that on-demand food can be environmentally-friendly; that “power food” has incredible potential; that ancient wisdom is best served in modern solutions. All meals are made with the highest quality, plant-based ingredients that are locally sourced as much as possible. And they sure taste and look good, too...

Currently, the menu includes a variety of superfood bowls riffing on world cuisines from Korea and Latin America to India and the Mediterranean and a line of nutrient-packed juices. Each bowl costs $12.99 à la carte or $58 for a chef sampler of all five. Juices cost $6.95 each and the VitaJuice Immunity Wellness Shot with ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, black peppercorn, and apple, is $3.99. If you’re based in L.A., see the full menu and order here.

For now, delivery is available in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Studio City, Universal City, North Hollywood, Burbank, and Sherman Oaks with a $50 minimum per order. For those beyond Los Angeles County, there’s good news on the way—VitaBowl outposts are coming soon to San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Austin, and Chicago. “Coming soon” can’t come soon enough—we can’t wait for this antioxidant-filled fare to dance our way.