Dearest Princess Leia lovers, today’s your day to shine. And with today, Monday, May 4th marking the annual “Star Wars Day,” there’s a lot more fans can do than quip, “May the 4th be with you.” (It just never gets old.)

This year, fans can don costumes, they can rewatch the original trilogy, they can dig up their old memorabilia. And, to make the most impact, fans can also go vegan. Yes, you read that right. With the force with you, why not make today an opportunity to go vegan? And if you’ve made the shift to plant-based living already, challenge your friends and family to join you on this Meatless Monday x May the 4th mashup.

Plant-Based Star Wars Actors: Daisy, Thandi, Mark and More

Here’s why: While we all knew that Natalie Portman and Woody Harrelson are among the most famous vegan celebrities, did you know that other Star Wars actors are among the vegan ranks? First up, per Mercy for Animals, Thandie Newton of Solo: A Star Wars Story has been vegan since 2018, and gives none other than Harrelson himself kudos for helping her make the shift.

Daisy Ridley, too, who has played starring roles in three Star Wars films is a vegan as well, though she admitted in 2017 to Elle UK that she considers herself a “cheagan” since she does cheat a bit from the plant-based lifestyle.

Harrison Ford told Ellen that he has decided to ditch meat and dairy, for the sake of the planet. "I decided I'm tired of eating meat," he said in an appearance earlier this year. "I eat vegetables and fish, no dairy, no meat. I just decided I was tired of eating meat. I know it's not really good for the planet, and it's not really good for me." This follows his speech last fall at the UN Climate Action Summit where he spoke about the environmental crisis and saving the Amazon rainforests.

Though he hasn’t made the complete plant-based plunge, Mark Hamill, who you may better recognize as Luke Skywalker, sticks to a vegetarian diet, as Live Kindly originally reported. In addition to eating vegetarian, he also, as the writer so cheekily put it, helped esteemed conservationist Jane Goodall “defend all the chimps in the galaxy.”

Today, May 4th, we know we’ll be defending the planet and the galaxy by eating a plant-based diet. Want to stat? Jump into the Beginner's Guide and start your 7 days of plant-based eating with these delicious recipes and expert tips. So grab your buddha bowl and toast Chewbacca, Yoda, and the crew of the Millennium Falcon. Who’s with us?