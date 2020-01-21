This Buddha Bowl Will Keep You Full Until Dinner
FROM: @twospoons.ca
WHY WE LOVE IT: This easy and healthy bowl takes no more than 15 minutes to make. It’s made with an abundance of fresh vegetables like leafy greens, zucchini noodles, purple cabbage, cucumber, and avocado.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes Make: 5 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13
MAKE IT FOR: Pack it in a container to bring to work or eat it for dinner. It’s easy to toss together and add any of your favorite veggies.
Ingredients:
Buddha Bowl
- 1 heaping cup quinoa, cooked*
- 1 handful of leafy greens (I used mache greens. - a.k.a. lambs lettuce)
- 1/4 cup cucumber, chopped
- 1/2 zucchini, spiralized or grated
- 1/3 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup edamame beans
- 1 avocado
Mustard Paprika Dressing
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, diced
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- pinch salt
Instructions:
- Prepare the veg: chop cucumber, spiralize zucchini using a spiralizer (or grate with a cheese grater), thinly slice cabbage using a mandoline or a sharp knife. If using frozen edamame, steam for 3-5 minutes until al-dente.
- Between two bowls, divide cooked quinoa*, leafy greens, cucumber, zucchini, cabbage, edamame beans, and avocado.
- Prepare dressing by mixing oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, diced garlic, paprika, and salt. Stir well with a fork to combine. Pour dressing over the buddha bowl, using as much as desired.