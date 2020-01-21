This Buddha Bowl Will Keep You Full Until Dinner

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan and Healthy Buddha Bowl

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: This easy and healthy bowl takes no more than 15 minutes to make. It’s made with an abundance of fresh vegetables like leafy greens, zucchini noodles, purple cabbage, cucumber, and avocado.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes Make: 5 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13

MAKE IT FOR: Pack it in a container to bring to work or eat it for dinner. It’s easy to toss together and add any of your favorite veggies.

Ingredients:

Buddha Bowl

1 heaping cup quinoa, cooked*

1 handful of leafy greens (I used mache greens. - a.k.a. lambs lettuce)

1/4 cup cucumber, chopped

1/2 zucchini, spiralized or grated

1/3 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup edamame beans

1 avocado

Mustard Paprika Dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, diced

1/2 tsp paprika

pinch salt

Instructions: