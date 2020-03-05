Natalie Portman’s Easy Baked Cauliflower Recipe to Make Tonight. Yes, She Cooks!

Natalie Portman is known for her Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan, for her dramatic ads for Dior fragrance, and now for her easier than ever vegan roasted cauliflower recipe that will have your dinner guests begging for more.

We love Natalie, and follow her Instagram account to see her latest vegan meals. She has been vegan since she was a young girl, and with two kids and a vegetarian husband, she is #momgoals for putting delicious, easy, tasty meals on the table. Like this delicious chickpea recipe.

So one can say she was an activist before she was an actress. She along with her kids follow a strictly vegan diet. However, her husband, Benjamin Millepied, follows a vegetarian diet. She married the French dancer in 2012 and has two kids with him. If you look at her Instagram you can see her many recipes that are always vegan based. Recently she shared a unique looking recipe of roasted cauliflower. Who knew cauliflowers can actually taste good if we want them to be. The recipe is given below: