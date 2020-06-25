Of late, all of us at The Beet have become quite hooked on Lizzo’s Tik Tok page, where she posts everything from drool-inducing videos of her vegan culinary feats to inspiring body positivity messages. In the past few weeks, we’ve seen Lizzo whip up her vegan rendition of a Spicy Mcchicken Sandwich, vegan fried chicken and biscuits, and vegan ice cream bread with dairy-free Ben & Jerry’s.

Now, she’s got our mouths watering yet again with a video sharing her plant-based spread for Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19th every year to honor the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

“So for Juneteenth this year, I decided to get catering from Black vegan chefs and restaurants,” she prefaces her video. Then, the Grammy-winning singer guides us through her beautiful meal, calling out all the LA area vendors she used as her camera pans over each tantalizing dish.

First up, was Plate of Hue with tacos and pasta. Next, came Lettuce Feast with chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, sandwiches, and more. Then, Lizzo delighted in The Fat Vegan with plant-based pasta alfredo, asparagus, mac and cheese, ribs, baked beans, and other epicurean dreams. Last but not least, Lizzo ordered food from Munchies mozzarella sticks, cauliflower wings, and pretzel rolls, among other choice menu items. Watch the full video below, which also features some unidentified Juneteenth-themed cakes and cupcakes

Safe to say next time we’re in LA, we know exactly what restaurants we’ll be patronizing. LA, readers, be sure to order in some takeout this week and report back.

For more Black-owned vegan businesses to support now and every day, check out our guide here. We’d love to hear from you: What are your favorite black-owned vegan restaurants in your community?