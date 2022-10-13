Lizzo is feeling "better eating plants" than ever before. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Grammy Award-winner opened up about body shaming, weight gain, and eating plant-based. The popular musician is an established voice in the vegan community, sharing tips with her 25 million TikTok followers.

During the interview, Lizzo addressed how she receives frequent comments questioning her vegan diet simply because of her appearance. But the celebrity – who adopted a vegan lifestyle in May 2020 – dismisses negative comments because she believes that eating plant-based is about making your body feel better on a daily basis.

“People were like, ‘you’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’” Lizzo told Vanity Fair. “I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.

Lizzo rejects the negative comments about her appearance, revealing that she leads a healthy, mental and physical lifestyle. However, she emphasizes that it's important not to let stress make you self-conscious, condemning body shaming when talking about diet.

"It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it. It’s mixing this beautiful thing that’s food — and nourishing ourselves with it, but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds," she continued. "I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss – it’s neutral. And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night.

“Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care! I lead a very healthy lifestyle – mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean.”

Why Lizzo Chooses to Eat Vegan

Before adopting a fully plant-based diet, Lizzo followed a vegetarian diet for seven years. But going vegan wasn't always easy for the singer. The superstar revealed that keeping up with her plant-based diet became more manageable as time went on and she experience how much better her new diet made her feel.

Last March, Lizzo even shared everything she eats in a day on her vegan diet with her TikTok fanbase. She highlighted how there is a clear distinction between health and physique, urging fans to avoid physical judgments.

More recently, Lizzo helped introduce her followers to Juicy Marbles' new Plant-Based Filet Mignon. The singer cooked up a vegan steak and eggs with the help of JUST Egg's plant-based egg alternative.

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own self because health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside but who you are on the inside," Lizzo said in June of 2020. "How about you look at your own self and a lot of yall have to a f*cking cleanse for your insides. Namastay. Have a great day.”

Conquering the “Hot Ones” Challenge

This August, Lizzo proved her love for vegan food and spicy wings on an episode of Hot Ones, a Youtube interview series where celebrities answer questions while eating 10 increasingly spicy hot wings. Instead of eating regular chicken wings, the star opted for a plate of Daring's plant-based chicken as she talked with host Sean Evans about music, Minneapolis, and more.

