Here’s What Lizzo Orders at Her Favorite Vegan Restaurant

Lizzo always keeps her 25.7 TikTok followers in the loop about the best vegan food, and this week, the Grammy Award-winning artist stopped by Atlanta's Planted Soul to chow down on southern vegan soul food. During her TikTok video, she expressed her adoration for Atlanta's growing vegan food scene.

“B*itch, I can’t even talk, I’m so excited,” Lizzo said before she continues eating her dairy-free mac and cheese and collard greens.

Lizzo ordered several items to taste at Planted Soul including the Jamaican Me Crazy meal, which comes complete with Jerk Chick'n, Collards, Mac-and-Cheese, and Rice & Peas. This soul food medley is fully vegan without sacrificing any taste. And Lizzo agrees.

“Let me tell y’all something, Atlanta: Y’all’s vegan food … what?!” Lizzo said at the beginning of her video. “Y’all not playing with nobody.”

To accompany her Jamaican Me Crazy meal, Lizzo ordered the vegan restaurant's signature Loaded Fries and the Esquites –– a Mexican street corn dish full of spices, vegan butter, cheese, and vegan mayo. The Esquites are then topped with Planted Food's beloved house sauce.

Located at 800 Forrest Steet NW in Atlanta, Planted Soul aims to provide the community with health-oriented, tasty dishes including Lizzo's new favorites. Other dishes include vegan grilled cheese and a signature Philly cheesesteak packed with onions, peppers, spinach, vegan cheese, plant-based steak, and the house sauce.

Lizzo Keeps Her Fans Updated on Vegan Food

Vegan fans can check up on Lizzo's TikTok for plant-based tips, trends, and recipes all the time. Before adopting a plant-based diet Lizzo followed a vegetarian diet for seven years. The star noted that transitioning to a plant-based diet wasn't always easy and that it took years of practice to figure her diet out. Last March, she shared everything she eats in a day on her TikTok, highlighting the distinction between health and physique.

Most recently, Lizzo highlighted her new favorite plant-based meat: Juicy Marbles' Plant-Based Filet Mignon. The pop icon whipped up a vegan steak and egg with the help of JUST Egg's plant-based egg alternative. The pop star frequently helps fans learn how to substitute meat and dairy from their diets with new, innovative products.

“I'm Not Vegan to Lose Weight”

This October, Lizzo revealed that her vegan diet does not relate to weight loss in an interview with Vanity Fair. The star –– who is an outspoken advocate for body positivity –– addressed how she receives criticism and questions regarding her vegan diet and her appearance. During the interview, Lizzo dismissed the negative comments, revealing that eating vegan is about feeling better on a daily basis.

“People were like, ‘you’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’” Lizzo told Vanity Fair. “I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants. It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it. It’s mixing this beautiful thing, that’s food — and nourishing ourselves with it, but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds.

"I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss – it’s neutral. And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night."

Lizzo Conquers the Hot Ones Challenge, Vegan Style

Lizzo faced off with a plate of increasingly spicy hot wings during her appearance on Hot Ones, the Youtube interview show hosted by Sean Evans. And yes, Lizzo requested vegan wings. During the interview, the pop star talked about her musical training, Minneapolis, her inspiration, and her favorite vegan eats –– specifically, the vegan plantain sandwich at Black Rican Vegan.

To help her finish the plate of hot wings, Lizzo was given a bowl of oat milk ice cream to relieve the burn. Several other celebrities have eaten vegan wings on the show before Lizzo including Natalie Portman, Keke Palmer, Steve-O, and Billie Eilish.

