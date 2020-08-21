Kelly Osbourne’s secret to weight loss success was a vegan diet and intermittent fasting but it turns out there is more to the story, as Osbourne revealed on a podcast. The 35-year-old entertainment personality said that she kickstarted her weight loss journey with gastric sleeve surgery two years ago.

Osbourne appeared on Dax Holt’s podcast, Hollywood Raw, alongside comedian Adam Glyn, where she opened up about her weight loss surgery which is less drastic than gastric bypass but is used by doctors to help patients lose stubborn weight. Osbourne said:

“I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t. [I did] gastric sleeve," she continues: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Gastric sleeve surgeries are less invasive than gastric bypass procedures. Gastric sleeve surgery helps weight loss by reducing the size of the stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic, and that in turn decreases appetite and helps you feel fuller for longer. It also reduces the amount of "hunger hormone" produced by the stomach, which may contribute to weight loss after this procedure.

Osbourne doesn’t regret the choice to have surgery and encourages people to think it through and make sure it’s right for you since after surgery you need to be committed to healthier habits to see results. Osbourne admits she had to do a total overhaul of her eating habits and workout routine. “If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight,” Osbourne explained. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” since the surgery is no substitute for eating healthier and working out.

Before she could even fully commit to surgery, Osbourne said that she went through therapy to ensure it wouldn’t derail her sobriety. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it,” she explained. “What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me."

All the work she did on herself pre and post-surgery only helped her get the weight off, 85 pounds in all, and shut down her cravings. "I was sober before, [and] it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All [the surgery] is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

To Kelly’s surprise, people started to speculate that she had used surgery to help her with her weight loss journey. In fact, the thing they remarked on was her jawline, but that was related to having another condition, called TMJ, or Temporomandibular joint dysfunction.

“I had a really bad TMJ (pain and lack of movement in the jaw) ... One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” Osbourne explained. “... I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! Why the f--k didn't I know about this sooner?"

Osbourne couldn’t believe the attention she received after one Instagram that showed off her weight loss. “I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites. I had literally hundreds of text messages. I got asked out seven times in one day. I said no thanks to every single one of them,” she explained.

Osbourne’s surgery isn’t the only thing that helped her get the weight off. Years of hard work and eating healthy also play a huge role, including her vegan and her daily workout routines. Osbourne says that her vegan diet has helped her remain sober and stay the course on her weight loss journey. She also uses intermittent fasting to lose weight and keep it off. Kelly’s newfound passion for fitness and her daily workout routine is also what helped keep her on track throughout quarantine. Osbourne says she is the healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time and her gastric surgery helped kickstart that journey