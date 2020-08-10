Kelly Osbourne is the latest Hollywood star to shock fans with a total body transformation, and do it on a plant-based diet. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's 35-year-old daughter revealed she is down 85 pounds since she started eating a healthy vegan diet and exercising daily.

Besides helping Osbourne lose weight, she credited her healthy vegan diet with improving her relationship with food, according to the Daily Mirror. Osbourne is open about her past drug use: "I replaced the drugs with food and just got fatter and fatter. I'm an emotional eater. When I get upset, my diet goes out the window."

She turned this around and showed off her amazing transformation in an Instagram post to her 2.2 million followers. She captioned it: "Today I'm Feeling Gucci." Jeannie Mai, a co-host on The Real alongside Osbourne's mother, Sharon, commented, "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight." Osbourne responded in the comments: "That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka"

This past weekend, Osbourne shared to her IG story a picture of a size 26 (size 2 in the U.S.) Neiman Marcus clothing tag. She wrote, "Yes... I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!”

Osbourne Is No Stranger to the Spotlight

Best known for her famous family, she made a name for herself in Hollywood as a former competitor on Dancing With the Stars in 2009 and E-News fashion correspondent on Fashion Police. Though Osborne lost 30 pounds during her time on DWTS, it wasn't until she started eating a vegan diet and adding more physical activity, like hiking, that she really saw a difference in her weight. Back then she hiked but since she has taken up a variety of workouts from cardio to yoga.

Osbourne has said that a diet is more than just what you eat to lose weight and feel skinny, but rather a healthy lifestyle change. "Once I learned how to work out right and eat right," she told the HuffPost, "it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to [as] a life change rather than being on a diet. Because a diet doesn’t work. You lose weight and you stop it and it will all come back. So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something, and stay true to it."

The same year Osbourne suffered a seizure while taping Fashion Police, which gave her a wake-up call. She told Self magazine, "I never want to take my good health for granted. The seizure was 60 seconds, but those 60 seconds will change my life for the better forever. I've worked hard to get into shape, and I'm going to continue. Not because being "skinny" is important to me, but because I want to feel good."

Osbourne also opened up about her battle with substance abuse and weight gain in her 2017 memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch. In her memoir, Osbourne writes all about her insecurities working out at a gym with thin people "when I had a little dumpling body."

Osbourne's weight has fluctuated throughout the years but it seems that with this latest plant-based diet and commitment to daily exercise, she is determined to keep it off.