JUST Egg is making plant-based breakfasts more exciting and easier to prepare with its latest mung-bean-based launch, Sous Vide Bites, perfectly portioned mini bites of egg, made from plants. In order to nail the taste and texture of the real thing, JUST Egg is teaming up with the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods, Cuisine Solutions, to develop and produce its own plant-based version.

Sous vide is a French cooking method where it eggs are vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in water at a precise temperature to achieve a soft, fluffy result. “The Cuisine Solutions team is the best in the world at what they do. We partnered with them because of their unparalleled expertise and leadership in the sous vide industry and their commitment to make our food system even better. We're excited for consumers to taste what we've been working on,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

Eat Just

Starting in March, JUST Egg will start rolling out the bites in select grocery stores. JUST Egg sous vide bites will be available in boxes of four located in the freezer section. Similar to other JUST Egg products, the bites will be easy to prepare, just heat it in a conventional oven, toaster, or microwave for a delicious breakfast in no time.

The innovative plant-based bites will come in four flavors inspired by regional cuisines in America, India, Japan, and Mexico. The regional-inspired cuisines include:

American-inspired: Roasted potato, dill, chives, red bell pepper, and black pepper.

Roasted potato, dill, chives, red bell pepper, and black pepper. Indian-inspired bites: Curry, broccoli, cauliflower, coconut milk, and lemongrass.

Curry, broccoli, cauliflower, coconut milk, and lemongrass. Japanese-inspired bites: Portobello mushrooms, yams, togarashi, soy, and tamari.

Portobello mushrooms, yams, togarashi, soy, and tamari. Mexican-inspired bites: Roasted poblanos, chipotle chile powder, black beans, corn, and lime.

JUST Egg is known for its healthier, sustainable options: The sous vide bites are free of cholesterol and artificial flavors and are totally egg and dairy-free. Depending on the variety, each bite packs between 9 to 13 grams of protein. JUST Egg continues to make eating a healthy, plant-based diet enjoyable and easy with a variety of alternatives to choose from.

In need of a little breakfast inspiration? Try making this breakfast wrap or superfood veggie omelet with JUST Egg.