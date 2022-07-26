Check the fridge and see if you have any JUST Egg on the shelf, because, this week, the California food tech company Eat Just issued a voluntary recall for its JUST Egg Chopped Egg and Vegetables Spring Green product in five states. The recall was spurred by the fact that these products may potentially contain listeria bacterium, posing a health risk.

The Food and Drug Administration noted that while the recalled plant-based egg lots all tested negative for listeria so far, some shared ingredients have tested positive for the foodborne bacterial which can cause a serious risk for pregnant women, as well as people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems. Customers are urged to return or dispose of the exposed products if they have them on their shelves.

"The recalled lots tested negative for listeria monocytogenes before leaving the manufacturing facility," the company's recall statement explains. "However, another lot that shares ingredients with the recalled lots has tested positive."

Listeria is most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. It can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Prompt antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection.

JUST Egg Recalls Product in These Five States as a Precaution

JUST Egg’s voluntary recall extends across retail locations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, and Texas. Currently, no illnesses have occurred, but the recall claims that "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” face a significant risk of listeria exposure.

“The lot that tested positive has not been released to the public,” the recall clarifies. “Out of an abundance of caution, Eat Just is voluntarily recalling the three lots identified below.”

Why is Listeria Dangerous?

Listeria is a bacterium that causes the infection of listeriosis. Similar to E. Coli, this bacteria is a food-borne illness that causes standard or severe food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pains, fever, and others. The listeria infection rarely affects healthy people, but presents a serious risk for pregnant women, people older than 65, and the immunocompromised.

The Center for Disease Control claims that approximately 1,600 people come into contact with the listeria bacterium, leading to approximately 260 deaths per year. Pregnant women infected with listeria often experience premature delivery, miscarriages, stillbirths, and infection of the newborn. Symptoms typically begin within two weeks from exposure to the listeria bacteria.

Recalling Plant-Based Egg Bites

Last June, JUST Egg recalled over 80,600 boxes of its plant-based egg bites due to traces of animal byproducts such as milk and eggs. Cuisine Solutions and Eat Just worked together to release the premium plant-based egg bites, but during production, the Virginia-based company revealed that the products were packaged and distributed incorrectly. The voluntary recall primarily aimed to minimize the exposure of customers with dairy and egg-related allergies.

Egg Alternatives to Help After the JUST Egg Recall

Since JUST Egg launched in 2019, the egg alternative has become a household name. So, until the recall subsides, consumers will need to look for other options to satisfy their breakfast cravings. Thankfully, besides the JUST Egg, there are plenty of other vegan egg products including Bob's Red Hill and Follow Your Heart available for retail.

For home cooks, there are plenty of other options to make egg substitutes from the comfort of your kitchen. Check out some of The Beet's favorite vegan egg dishes.

Why Vegan Eggs are Healthier for You

Compared to conventional factory-farmed eggs, vegan eggs provide shoppers with a much healthier alternative for their morning breakfast. Tons of consumers fear that dropping eggs means losing a significant source of proteins and other nutrients, but vegan eggs offer a healthier, more nutrient-rich alternative. Most vegan eggs contain the carbs, heart-healthy fats, and plant protein needed to stay healthy. By eating vegan eggs, consumers can avoid high cholesterol and saturated fat, both ingredients attributed to heart disease.

Even though vegan eggs lack several vitamins, minerals, and fiber, these products remain healthier than factory-farmed chicken eggs. Additionally, purchasing vegan eggs is significantly better for the environment, using ingredients such as soy and mung beans that produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions and require less land.

Just Egg’s Celebrity Campaign

Despite the latest production hiccup, JUST Egg remains at the forefront of the vegan egg industry. With the assistance of celebrity ambassadors Jake Gyllenhaal and Serena Williams, Eat Just’s newest egg campaign riffs on celebrity lifestyle hacks by juxtaposing the absurd lengths celebrities take to stay healthy with the convenience of the JUST Egg.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.