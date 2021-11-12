Quiche can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, or as a filling snack any time of the day. It’s delicious both warm, straight out of the oven, or chilled from the fridge.

This quiche has a simple flaky crust with an extremely creamy, luscious, and egg-like filling with a slightly cheesy flavor. To achieve the traditional eggy quiche we use tofu and chickpea flour for the perfect texture, and a pinch of black salt (also known as Kala namak) for the taste. If you prefer a soft, almost melty filling, bake the quiche for about 45 minutes. This version is best served fresh. For a harder (and easier to slice version) bake your quiche for about an hour total. Baking time might vary depending on your oven and baking dish, so toothpick taste your quiche before removing it from the oven.

One of the things we love the most about this vegan quiche is that it's very customizable. You can double the filling if you prefer fewer veggies and more eggy and cheesy goodness. Or add extra vegan cheese to the mixture for an even richer texture.

A no-waste recipe for clearing out the fridge

We hate wasting fresh vegetables bought from the farmstand, the CSA, or the local market. This recipe is great for using up any leftover veggies from the fridge or freezer. You can even use vegetable scraps here. Carrot peels, carrot tops, potato skins, kale stems, broccoli stems, mushroom stems, wilted greens, or herb stems are just a few of the things that work well.

Choose veggies that are in season, and make spring, summer, fall, or winter versions. Or just use anything that you have on the bottom of your fridge. With this recipe, you don’t have to waste any random vegetable anymore. You can use your wilted greens, vegetable peels, leftover frozen veg mix, or half-empty cans of beans. If you don’t have enough leftover veggies at the moment, simply collect all your sad-looking produce in a bag or container in the freezer. Then once you have enough, make quiche !

In general, you can choose whatever raw, steamed, or grilled vegetables you like for this quiche . Tomato, spinach, mixed mushroom, green peas, zucchini, kale, pumpkin, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, or leek work especially great here. Chop the vegetables into smaller pieces, and slice starchy vegetable paper-thin using a mandoline slicer or vegetable peeler. Play around with different cuts to make things visually interesting.

You can also make mini quiches instead of a large one. Small tartlet ramekins work the best here. Try playing around with vegetable combinations: Classic spinach-tomato, a healthy green version with asparagus, green peas, and broccoli, a kid-friendly zucchini and sweet potato one, or our fall version here. We used a mixture of Brussels sprout, sweet potato, carrot, parsnip, potato, beetroot, chanterelle mushroom, and red onion.

Prep time: 25 minutes Cook/baking time: 45 minutes

Fall Veggie Quiche

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

For the pie crust:

1 cup/130 g whole wheat flour

3/8 cup/3 oz/85 g cold vegan butter, diced

1/4 tsp salt

up to 4 tbsp ice-cold water

For the filling:

10.5 oz/300 g silken tofu

1/2 cup/120 ml water

4 tbsp chickpea flour

2 tbsp tapioca starch

3 cloves of garlic

1.5 tbsp tahini

1.5 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp mustard

1 tsp white miso paste (optional)

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp black salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

6-8 cups mixed veggies (see notes)

3 tbsp chopped herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, sage, or summer savory)

2 tbsp walnuts, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F/190°C. Place flour, butter, and salt in a food processor. Pulse a few times, then slowly start to add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Pulse and add water, until a dough ball forms. Transfer dough to a floured surface, and roll out into a large circle to form the crust. Turn dough into a lightly greased 9-inch/23 cm pie dish, and press down lightly with your fingers. Shape the edges and pierce the bottom with a fork a few times. Place in the fridge until you prepare the filling. For the filling add ingredients to a blender, and blend until completely smooth. Fold in vegetables and herbs. Pour veggie and filling mix onto the pie crust, smoothing the top out. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Cover the quiche with aluminum foil, and bake for 30 minutes, then remove the foil, and bake it for another 15 minutes for a creamy inside, or 20-30 minutes for a firmer filling. Let cool a bit before slicing.

Looking for a quick and cheap shortcut?

Go for a store-bought pie crust or puff pastry instead of homemade crust.

If silken tofu is expensive in your supermarket, use regular tofu instead.

Frozen veggies are cheaper, but just as good as fresh ones here.

Want to make this a little healthier?

If you prefer, use coconut oil instead of vegan butter for the crust

Add a tablespoon of ground flax seeds to the crust for extra omegas

Or make this quiche completely crustless. Simply omit the dough and bake the filling in the dish. It works best with smaller, or single-serve pies

Add extra greens to your filling. Spinach, collard greens, beet greens or kale are all lovely here.

Want to impress your guests?

Instead of one large quiche , make multiple mini quiche ! Kids will especially enjoy that

Use white flour, or a mixture of white and whole wheat flour, if looking for a less 'earthy' taste

Make your filling extra indulgent with stirring in some extra grated vegan cheese or crumbled vegan feta

Double the amount of filling and cut back on your veggies a little, if you like

Diced smoked tofu or vegan ham are also great add ins

Nutritionals

Calories 330 | Total Fat 15g | Saturated Fat 2.7g | Sodium 464mg | Total Carbohydrates 38g | Dietary Fiber 5.9g | Total Sugars 4.8g | Protein 12.4g | Calcium 197mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 331mg |