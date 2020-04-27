Academy Award-winning actor, Joaquin Pheonix who asked viewers to ditch dairy in his Oscars speech, grilled up a tasty vegan meal from Crossroads Kitchen this past weekend. The popular Los Angeles vegan restaurant remains closed during the shelter in place orders but offers a new supply of vegan meal kits to its customers. These kits include everything you need to make Spicy Impossible Wontons, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Raw Cookie Dough for baking at home. Phoenix's' order includes Impossible Burgers, homemade Italian style sausages, smoked barbecue beans, and potato salad. We all wish we lived within delivery distance!

Crossroads Kitchen posted the photo to Instagram of Phoneix diving into the potato salad before grilling up the vegan burgers and sausages. The caption explains, "We know what Joaquin Phoenix will be grilling this weekend—the Crossroads grilling kit! How about you guys?

Call the front desk to order our kit to take it home today. Spotted in the comments was Impossible Food's response to the photo, "This grill kit is no joke(r) 🍔❤️🌱 #CookImpossible."

You can show support by purchasing any one of these meal kits or simply placing a take out order.

Crossroads' Grilling Kit is $65, serves 2-4 people, and includes 2x Impossible Burgers, 2x Homemade Italian sausage with peppers and onions, House-made French Onion Dip, Kettle Chips, 1-pint pf Potato Salad, 1 Pint of House Smoked Barbecue Beans, and Asparagus seasoned with olive oil, lemon, pepper, and salt.

Orders are accepted between 10:30 am-9 pm PST and will be available the next day between noon-6 p.m. for pickup. If you would like your meal kit brought to you, there will be a delivery fee of $25. Join Joaquin Phoenix in showing your favorite local restaurants some love during these difficult economic times.