Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film, Step It Up, is also an advocate for positive body image. Dewan shares her passion for exercise on Instagram with her followers,from her on-the-go HIIT workout she does in a hotel room while traveling to her pilates sessions hanging upside down from a bar on a reformer.

When Dewan is in the kitchen, her recipes are mostly vegan and always vegetarian. In one Instagram post, she's smiling with Toni Toney, a healthy living and sustainability expert, in the kitchen after they made a "secret pesto sauce" that's 100% vegan, and in a different post, she is holding a celery juice and captions the picture, "Bottoms up!... Celery juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach [is good] for anti-inflammation, healthy gut, immune boost goodness. 🌱 Anyone else trying this too?" Jenna Dewan is a life long vegetarian and says she stays in shape by eating a "mostly vegan diet."

In 2018, Dewan was asked questions about her diet and how her veggie-forward approach plays into her marriage. "I eat mostly vegan, but I’m very accommodating, maybe because I’ve lived with a man for 11 years who’s not vegetarian. Evie is a vegetarian, mostly because I cook for her and it’s what I feel to be healthy for her and easiest. She loves it and wears it like a badge. She will tell everyone, ‘I’m a vegetarian. I don’t eat meat,’ and I tell her, ‘Ev, you can try anything you want,’ but she’s like, ‘Ugh’—very much a chip off the old block in that way. Chan will do meatless, and most of the time it’s what I’m cooking. He’ll do pasta, risottos, things that have a carb element," Dewan explains in an interview with Health.

The star, who was once married to Channing Tatum, whom she had her first child, Everly Tatum with, is now re-married to actor Steve Kazee and recently gave birth to her second child, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6th. Dewan, the mother of two, shares happy photos of the new family and swimsuit selfies in the pool during quarantine.

In a video, Dewan says people often ask her what one thing she does to keep energy throughout the day. The actress's answer is simple and you can do it on your own: "Drink this green smoothie every morning." The green smoothie is completely plant-based and made with superfoods. Dewan explains it's is easy to make, high in fiber, filled with nutrients, and it's great for picky eaters: "My husband has vegetables but he will drink this smoothie."

Dewan shared a photo of herself drinking the smoothie and the caption notes that this magical elixir has cleared her skin, helped her with digestion and was good for the baby when she was pregnant. The Beet has the smoothie recipe and takes you to step by step through the process so you can make one to start off your day every morning.

Add your vegetables first!

First, pour the water into your Vitamix then take the thickest green, romaine lettuce, which she notes is a great source of vitamin C, and add it. Then she puts in spinach, calling it a "master food" because it has "so much protein, so many vitamins (vitamin K and vitamin A), so much fiber, it's filling and tastes really good." Next, she adds cucumber, saying, "a cucumber is 96 percent water, so this alone will keep you super hydrated throughout the day." After that, Dewan adds celery and points out that this is also "super, super hydrating" and adds, "celery gives you natural sodium so that you can retain all of these nutrients." Celery is an excellent source of antioxidants and enzymes to help promote weight loss and detoxify your body.

Then add the fruit to make the smoothie "taste good, otherwise, it's bitter."

Dewan adds an apple to the Vitamix and mistakenly cuts into the apple the wrong way, sarcastically calling herself an "expert chopper." Then she adds a pear and notes that "pears are one of my favorite things," and begins to add a banana and explains how it cancels out the "green" taste, meaning it eliminates any overpowering veggie flavors.

You can't miss out on this one ingredient

Dewan gets serious when she explains this crucial step to the smoothie recipe: "If there is one supplement I can tell you all to take, it's spirulina powder. It's alkalizing, it's a superfood for your blood and oxygen and cells, it's amazing," she adds with joy. Dewan explains by adding spirulina to the mix of a bunch of vegetables and fruit, you can't really taste the bitterness of the superfood powder.

The "magic ingredient" is lemon

The actress finishes adding the ingredients to her Vitamix blender by squeezing lemon juice, calling it the magic ingredient because it cuts all the taste. When the drink is fully blended, Dewan explains that the best thing about smoothies is that you can tailor them to your own taste buds and add any fruits you like. She explains that a big request in her house is apples and berries. Kale and swiss chard are also great vegetables, you can get creative but keep your base of romaine, spinach, and one fruit.

Jenna Dewan's Green Smoothie Recipe