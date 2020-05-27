Former Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr knows how to prioritize her health, even as a busy mother of three. She's the founder and CEO of Kora Organics, a clean line of beauty products, and every Wednesday on her IG she hosts a "Wednesday Wellness" workout series with popular exercise instructors like Megan Roup, creator of Sculpt Society, and Mary Helen Bowers, founder of Ballet Beautiful, and others. If you'd like to join these sessions and get moving with Kerr, tune into her Instagram live at 12 noon Pacific Time.

After all that working out make her Banana Bread Oatmeal Cookies, which are vegan and look delicious. She shares her recipe for these treats and her green smoothie here so you can have amazing skin as well.

Kerr, 37, has been baking up a storm during COVID-19 crisis and her recipes have been mostly vegan leading her 12 million fans to wonder if their favorite former angel has goine plant-based.

Being stuck at home makes Kerr feel "helpless," she said recently, adding, "In a way, we're doing our part by staying home, but at the same time I feel helpless, and like I'm not doing enough," Kerr told Honey, the Australian website. As an entrepreneur and spokesperson of nutrition brand Biostime, Kerr lives by her daily mantra, "attitude of gratitude," to stay positive while she's in isolation with her family in Los Angeles (she married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, who she has had two kids with. Her eldest son's father is Orlando Bloom). She explains, "The fact that we're together as a family and that we're safe - that's all that mattered to me."

Miranda Kerr is baking vegan desserts with a popular TV chef

When you're living a busy lifestyle and running your own company, staying at home will throw off your routine, but Kerr has been seeking new adventures and projects on social media to stay productive. Last week, she made Vegan Banana Oatmeal Cookies with Candice Kumai, the TV chef and best-selling author of Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Spirit. If you want to learn how to make them from the chef herself, Kumai walks Kerr through the process of baking these vegan cookies and gives helpful pointers on how to make the masterpiece. Kerr then posted the video to her feed, where you can watch the video, and follow along using the recipe down below.

@MirandaKerr

Vegan Banana Oatmeal Cookies Makes 8 cookies Ingredients 3/4 cup gluten-free flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4-1/2 cup coconut oil

3/4 light brown sugar (or 1/2 cup maple syrup)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 small or 1/2 large (about 1/2 cup) ripe banana, mashed

1/4 cup water

2 cups organic rolled oats

1 cup dark chocolate chip (or cranberries) Instructions Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes

Is Miranda Kerr Vegan?

We're curious to know if Miranda Kerr is vegan after she made these drool-worthy vegan cookies. The supermodel is able to maintain her long, lean body through diet and exercise, and while she is not technically vegan she eats a mostly plant-based diet with occasional eggs or fish.

Kerr incorporates superfoods into her day-to-day meals and focuses on eating nutrient-dense foods including a green juice every morning. "I like to start my day off with hot water and lemon, it's a really great way to kick start your digestion," Kerr tells Food Diaries produced by Harper's Bazaar. She shares her daily green smoothie recipe below, which includes plant-based milk, fresh vegetables, special superfood mix, and Vitamin C. Try Kerr's smoothie all summer long for energy and immunity-boosting ingredients. When Kerr is not in the mood for a smoothie, she switches it up by eating rice porridge with banana, cinnamon hemp milk, and maple syrup, click here for a photo of that recipe.