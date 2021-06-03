Frozen treats are usually reserved for the dairy crowd– at least that is how it goes in my mind. When I think frozen, I think ice cream. In 1945, Burt Baskin and his brother-in-law Irv Robin got together to launch 31 flavors of ice cream. I'm sure they never imagined that there would be a huge population of people looking for a cow-free version, and this year the ice cream chain launched a limited-edition strawberry oat milk treat. As the days heat up and summer makes its way toward us, we are all looking for ways to cool off. Thanks to creative minds and a booming industry, the vegan ice cream market is a real thing.

The New Frozen Treat Is Nice Cream

"Nice" creams and vegan ice creams are popping up all around the world. Which is a good thing because I'm a big fan of having options when it comes to frozen treats. The thought of not having ice cream is one of the reasons that it took me so long to really lean into plant-based nutrition. Cheddar cheese and I had a situation going on, but that's for another day. I started moving away from dairy as I became focused on fighting inflammation. There are many foods that can trigger inflammation in your body. Dairy, meat, and sugar are high on my list of "no can do."

I have tried a few of the non-dairy products found in the grocery store. There are some really tasty frozen treats on the market but I've been leaning back from buying a lot of ready-made items lately. To be honest, I think that many of the products can be expensive. No matter what the industry is producing, we still have to be smart about our food choices. If you are avoiding processed foods and considering your sodium and sugar intake, that means taking a look at what you are buying in the freezer section of the market.

Getty Images

Homemade and With Love

Some say I can be a bit controlling. Making my own frozen treats is a good example of that. Yes, I wanted to "control" the ingredients. It's true. It feels good to create something homemade and with love. When I serve my family, I don't have to worry about where it came from. No worries about how it was made. I like being in the driver's seat from start to finish. Life is busy. I believe that taking time to create a frozen treat for my little girl or a decadent dessert for hubby is definitely my love language.

How to Make Delicious Dairy-Free Treats

Summer is the perfect time to lean into plant-based frozen treats. We are all about the avocado ice cream pops and our version of sorbet. For the pops, I blended a can of coconut creme, two avocados with a kiss of lime and honey, but you can opt for agave if you're vegan. I poured the mixture into a mini muffin pan and let it freeze overnight. For the sorbet, I used frozen mango and frozen strawberry with a tablespoon of oat milk and honey. Try these frozen treats out with your favorite fruits and let us know how they turned out.

To find more of LA's tips, recipes, and advice visit Black Girls Eat to learn more about going from plant-curious to plant-focused.