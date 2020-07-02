So Delicious has been a long-time player is the dairy-free frozen desserts space. Before most people even knew what the word vegan meant, So Delicious was whipping up plant-based frozen desserts and yogurts. With 30 years under their belt, they continue to prove that certified vegan and non-GMO truly delicious frozen treats are possible. To honor the OG vegan ice cream company, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite So Delicious novelties.

So Delicious (who is now owned by Danone North America), is a Certified B Corporation, which means they must meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. They are also working on reducing their carbon footprint and improving sustainability efforts. They’ve promised to make all their packaging recyclable, and made with recycled content, by 2025—they do already have some recyclable packaging and products made from recycled materials like using sugarcane, a growing eco-friendly material. Now, that’s a company we can get behind!

From So Delicious’ latest cashew milk-based line of pints to their classic coconut milk goodies, check out some of the below So Delicious must-try frozen sweet treats.

1. So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Dessert Pints, S’mores

So Delicious was first-to-market nationwide with oatmilk ice cream-like pints. They launched earlier this year with four initial flavors: S’mores, Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie, Chocolate Salted Caramel and Creamy Vanilla Bean. Since, they’ve added more delectable flavors. You won’t go wrong with any of their options, but the S'mores, filled with chocolate bits and marshmallow-flavored swirls of So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip™ topped in graham cracker-flavored oatmilk, will leave you wanting s'more!

2. So Delicious Frozen Mousse Pints, Peanut Butter Swirl

For a light, whipped-mousse frozen pint give So Delicious’ Frozen Mousse Pints a whirl. With only 300 or so calories in the entire pint, you’ll feel guilt-free while leaving your taste buds in heavenly bliss. This is unlike any other “ice-cream” treat you have had—it’s better. The Peanut Butter Swirl flavor is perfection. And, with the mousse pints’ light and fluffy texture, really any flavor makes for a perfect topper on a piece of pie or brownie.

3. So Delicious Dipped Coconut Almond (“ice cream bar”)

Smooth, creamy coconut-milk dipped in chocolate and almond crunch. These individually wrapped ice cream-like bars deliver the perfect amalgamation of vanilla coconut ice cream and a chocolaty crunchy outer shell.

4. So Delicious Vanilla (“ice cream”) Sandwiches

A 100-calorie frozen “ice cream” dessert doesn’t get much better than So Delicious’ Vanilla Sandwiches. Made from an almond-milk base and coasted in a soft rich chocolate wafer, the re-imagined classic ice cream sandwich should be your go-to for summer BBQ’s and on hand treats for the kiddos.

5. So Delicious Cocowhip™ Lite

Warning: This whip is so good you’ll be tempted to eat it straight up with a spoon. With its super light and fluffy whip cream-like texture, this topping is that burst of flavor you baked goods, coffee and even pancakes have been craving. While it is coconut-based, the coconut flavor is minimal; you get that creamy delectable cream taste that meshes well with anything, minus the dairy.