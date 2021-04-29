Baskin-Robbins Releases Its First Oat Milk-Based Ice Cream Flavor

Ice Cream giant Baskin-Robbins recently expanded its vegan selection with a new oat milk-based ice cream flavor: Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel. The national brand features several non-dairy options, but this is the first time that Baskin-Robbins used oat milk to create its frozen dessert. The breakthrough flavor contains strawberry, cinnamon granola, and crumbly streusel within its oat milk ice cream base. The new product matches the company’s conventional dairy ice cream texture and rivals the brand’s other flavors.

“We’re a brand that’s all about creating new flavors experiences and with so many people living plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles today, we couldn’t be more excited to launch our new oat milk-based options,” Vice President of Marketing & Culinary of Baskin-Robbins Shannon Blakely told LIVEKINDLY. She emphasized that the new flavor is a “sign of our passion and commitment to creating what’s next in the frozen desserts.”

The Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel arrives as a part of Baskin-Robbins’ May Flavor of the Month. The company features a new flavor for its monthly special, meaning that the oat milk flavor will not be a permanent fixture on the menu, but it shows that the national ice cream chain is moving in a more plant-based direction.

Baskin-Robbins' May Flavor of the Month is Oat Milk-Based Strawberry Streusel

Baskin-Robbins released its first vegan options two years ago, featuring coconut oil and almond butter bases. The company’s Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie is the only flavor that remains on the brand’s national menu. Other flavors included a Vegan Coffee Caramel Chunk and Chocolate Extreme, which have since been discontinued. According to the press release, Baskin-Robbins plans to roll out several new oat milk-based ice cream flavors later this year.

The oat milk ice cream will be available at all 2,500 locations nationwide for the entirety of May. Ice cream lovers everywhere will get the chance to taste the company’s take on dairy-free dessert, claiming that its experts worked hard to develop a product that mirrors the smooth and creamy consistency of the company’s traditional ice cream.

Baskin-Robbins operates under the Dunkin’ Brands Group, which has taken strides to enhance its plant-based production across all companies. The parent company’s Dunkin’ released a Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich that can be ordered vegan without eggs and cheese. The sister company also debuted oat milk products last August. The company partnered with Planet Oat to showcase several dairy-free drink options or simply provide oat milk for coffee creamer.

Even though Baskin-Robbins' dairy-free options are currently minimal, the company is moving to fix that and reach out to plant-based ice cream lovers. Competitors like Ben & Jerry's continue to roll out innovative ice cream flavors that use a variety of plant-based milk bases, so now Baskin-Robbins is jumping into the market this May with many more flavors to come.