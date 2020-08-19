Rejoice. Dunkin’ is upping its plant-based game with a nationwide deployment of oat milk. No longer are patrons relegated to almond milk as a vegan option, which Dunkin’ has been serving since 2014. Rather, customers have the option of oat milk—a plant-milk that has come to be a go-to milk alternative in coffee—for a dairy alternative. Launching with the Planet Oat Oatmilk brand, Dunkin’ is now one of the first national quick-service restaurant brands to make oat milk available at 100 percent of its U.S. locations.

To help announce the national launch, Dunkin’ teamed up with actress and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown who revealed their oat milk arrival with a special Instagram post.

Guests at Dunkin’ will be able to add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, almond milk or cream. This includes a new Iced Oatmilk Latte, as well as the brand’s full lineup of hot, iced and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes.

Why Planet Oat? Planet Oat Oatmilk is a “high-quality plant-based dairy alternative that starts with oats and water, which is then blended with vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients for a creamy texture and light sweetness,” the company says. Dunkin’ guests can add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, almond milk, or cream. This includes Dunkin’s new Iced Oatmilk Latte, made with rich, handcrafted espresso and creamy oat milk for a tasty twist on the brand’s beloved lattes. It also includes their full lineup of hot, iced, and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes.

“Dunkin’ is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ said in a press release announcing the nationwide launch. “Bringing Planet Oat Oatmilk to Dunkin’ locations across the country is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to providing guests with more choices to customize their favorite coffee and espresso drinks.”

Dunkin’ has already committed to adding veg-friendly items to its menu. Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced it was offering a breakfast sandwich with a meatless patty made with a plant-based meat substitute from Beyond Meat. And, while Dunkin’ has not launched a vegan donut...yet, we are anxiously awaiting and there has been speculation and a hint from their CEO that they may be coming soon.

It is worth noting that Dunkin’ is upfront and transparent about its vegan offerings and how it defines a “vegan menu item.” The company says that it defines a vegan menu item as “a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All Dunkin’ menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Dunkin’ cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.”

We can all raise our Oatmilk Latte’s and cheers to one of the nation's most popular coffee and donut chains adding more plant-based offerings.