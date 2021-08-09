Hellmann’s just launched the perfect condiments to add to a vegan B.L.T.: Three new flavors of its plant-based mayonnaise, including Garlic, Chipotle, and most importantly, Baconnaise, will all be available across Canada for a limited time offer. The three options are slated to roll out at supermarket chains Sobeys and Metro over Canada until September. The special offer is part of a greater effort for Hellmann’s to expand its plant-based offerings as more plant-based consumers enter the market.

Hellmann’s new Vegan Baconnaise features a smoky accent and umami flavor that replicates the taste of animal-based bacon. The condiment is suggested for vegan burgers, french fries, potatoes, and vegan B.L.T.’s. The Vegan Chipotle Mayo gives consumers a sweet, spicy kick, making it perfect for any vegan tacos or as a dip for french fries. Lastly, the Vegan Garlic Mayo presents a creamy taste of fresh garlic, making it the perfect condiment for almost any sandwich or burger.

Hellmann’s vegan mayo debut will be promoted with a coupon campaign, encouraging consumers to taste the new plant-based mayo products. The company will be giving away coupons for free products to Canadian residents as long as they have the word “bacon” in their social media accounts. Participants can also be rewarded the coupons if they go live on a “bacon” street or have “bacon” in their name.

Earlier this year, Hellmann’s released the three new vegan flavors in the United Kingdom and promoted the products in a similar manner. The company gave away 250 jars to any UK resident who had the last name “Bacon.” Hellmann’s also sent 80 jars of the new vegan Baconnaise to people who live on Bacon streets across the UK. The promotion aimed to present the plant-based vegan mayo to all consumers, hoping to expose people to the vegan mayo alternatives.

The condiment company initially released its vegan mayo in 2016, labeled then as “Vegan Carefully Crafted Dressing & Sandwich Spread.” The vegan mayo was a reinvention of Hellmann’s signature mayonnaise made without eggs or any animal products.

Before launching the vegan mayo, Hellmann’s parent company Unilever sued plant-based tech company Eats Just, claiming that its “Just Mayo” product violated the standard of identity for mayonnaise because it didn’t use eggs. The lawsuit was eventually dropped, and Hellmann’s began adding vegan labeling to its eggless mayo products after gaining Vegan Action certification. Hellmann’s then launched its vegan-certified product in 2016 across the United States and Canada retailers with the new “Vegan Mayo” brand. Soon after, the company launched the vegan mayo in the United Kingdom in 2018.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope continues to push the plant-based development across all of its brands, promising plant-based consumers more vegan products. The company’s vegan ice cream brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum, Talenti, and Breyers have all released several dairy-free flavors in recent years. The company’s dedication to dairy-free and vegan foods comes as Unilever recognizes the rising demand for plant-based products across every food sector.

“As you’ll know there is a secular trend toward us all eating a little more of a plant-based diet and we see all our vegetarian and vegan offerings growing very quickly,” Jope said. “The first thing we’re concerned to do is to make sure our big brands like Knorr and Hellmann’s have got attractive plant-based offerings. So, that’s really the main course.”